Central Washington University’s Museum of Culture and Environment will explore the question of “what is it like to live in the shadow of ... one of the most radioactive places on the planet?” during an April 13 panel.
The site in question is Hanford Nuclear Reservation, one of the most radioactive places on Earth, according to a CWU news release.
The panel is titled “In the Atomic Field: The Long Reach of Hanford Nuclear Reservation.” The panel is organized by artist Glenna Cole Allee, the university said in the release.
The panel also included scholar Emily Washines, a Yakama Nation tribal member, artist Roger Peet and anthropologist Mark Auslander, who will moderate the event.
The panel will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The exhibition can be seen until June 1 at the WSU Tri-Cities Art Center Gallery at 2270 Crimson Way in Richland.
During the event, artists will share their work and discuss the global reach of the atomic project, from its inception in World War II to its continued impacts today, with a focus on the Hanford Site, the university said in the release.
The Hanford Site was an atomic buffer zone for decades, but is currently a wildlife refuge and national monument.
Also during Thursday’s panel, Peet will discuss the Shinkowlobwe mine from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where nearly all uranium used in the infamous Manhattan Project was sourced, the university said in the release.
At the event, Allee will be signing copies of her recently published book “Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field.”
The panel coincides with a multi-disciplinary art instillation also called “Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field,” which is currently on exhibit at Washington State University Tri-Cities in Richland. The work is focused on terrain that holds Indigenous sacred sites, a nuclear reactor reimagined as a museum and a 24,000 year-no-go contaminated zone, the university said in the release.
The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.