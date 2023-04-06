Ellensburg School District’s Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School has been awarded a grant to construct and steward a Native garden in the school’s courtyard.
“The heart behind this is that we as a school are connecting ... kids to outside or connecting kids to our namesake, Ida Nason Aronica ...” said STREAM Library Specialist and Garden Coordinator Stephanie Teasley.
ESD made Washington history last year when it named the new elementary school after local and prominent Aronica, a Native American leader. She was an influential Kittitas Band tribal elder and the great-granddaughter of Chief Owhi.
The $35,000 Local School Plan for Improvement grant will be used to construct an outdoor community garden located at the school’s courtyard.
“The community came together around the design of this building ... the desire of the community was that we had a school that allowed for a natural connection to the outdoors,” Ida Nason Aronica Elementary Principal JoAnne Duncan said.
The outdoor garden, titled Ida Nason Aronica Community Garden will be stewarded by students at the school, as well as afford students and teachers an outdoor learning space.
“(Aronica) was a steward of her culture and stories,” Duncan said. “That’s a big part of the learning here at (Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School). What does stewardship mean? What does it mean to be a steward of your story and who you are? And what does it mean to help take care of the land, the land that’s around us?”
As part of social-emotional learning, students will tie in concepts from the garden to being outdoors and making a connection with nature, Duncan said.
The aim of teaching students about stewardship is to teach students about taking care of something that doesn’t necessarily belong to them, she said.
The garden will house 14 beds, most of them larger than 8 feet. To honor its namesake, the garden will feature native plant species such as blue elderberries, snowberries and wood rose.
“We’re looking at this (as) a community project. It’s not going to be that every single kid flips their own little plant and nurtures their one thing. We’re really looking at this as a community, as a school community being stewards of this space, “ Teasley said.
The garden space will be prepared this spring. Students will begin planting the garden in the fall, Duncan said.
“We want to be able to bless our school community and our larger community with this project,” Teasley said.