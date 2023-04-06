Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg School District’s Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School has been awarded a grant to construct and steward a Native garden in the school’s courtyard.

“The heart behind this is that we as a school are connecting ... kids to outside or connecting kids to our namesake, Ida Nason Aronica ...” said STREAM Library Specialist and Garden Coordinator Stephanie Teasley.


Tags

Recommended for you