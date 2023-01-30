Subscribe
Calvary Baptist Church has a new name — Liberty Bible Church.
The congregation began meeting in the historic Liberty Theater in downtown Ellensburg over a decade ago and renovated it with features that honored its original look from 1937.
In part to embrace the building’s heritage, the church also has changed its name, according to a recent news release.
The Rev. Stephen Branine said it worked well because there was already some confusion between Calvary Baptist and another Calvary church in town.
The name change was formally approved Aug. 14, but the Liberty Bible Church is still in the process of rebranding itself. Its mission is unchanged, the release notes.
“Liberty Bible Church is but one part of the diverse and beautiful tapestry that is Ellensburg,” Branine said.
