CWU Azul Concert
The Central Washington University Symphony Orchestra presents a “special concert” featuring Osvaldo Golijov, an Argentinian composer, on March 12.

The performance is titled “Azul” and is “emblematic of this composer’s gift for integrating diverse influences into a fresh vision that resonates with contemporary audiences,” the university said.


