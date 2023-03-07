CWU Symphony Orchestra presents Winter Quarter Concert on March 12 Daily Record Staff Mar 7, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Credit: CWU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Central Washington University Symphony Orchestra presents a “special concert” featuring Osvaldo Golijov, an Argentinian composer, on March 12.The performance is titled “Azul” and is “emblematic of this composer’s gift for integrating diverse influences into a fresh vision that resonates with contemporary audiences,” the university said.“Golijob came of age as a musical polyglot, absorbing styles and idioms he naturally encountered side by side...,” the university said in a press release.The concert will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. The cost of admission is $15, or $10 for students and alumni.The event will take place at the Concert Hall; tickets are available at cwu.edu/tickets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Entertainment Law Linguistics Recommended for you Trending Now 97-year-old Bob Diefenbach has seen a lot of changes to farming operation over the years Ellensburg girls, Burlington-Edison into Class 2A championship rematch Perfect Again: Ellensburg girls’ basketball wins second Class 2A championship Kittitas County awards grant to help construct child care facility CWU expands diet-specific menu options Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards KVH Workplace Health Knudson Hardware Central Washington Carpet Cleaning KVH Women's Health KVH Urgent Care CW Barbershop 01 Cara Marrs Wise Automotive KVH Family Medicine Sadie Thayer KCHM KVH Rehabilitation Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff KVH Primary Care Kelleher Ford KVH Dermatology Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Surgical CareNet Ellensburg Shaw's Furniture Brookside Crematory Julie Virden JaKe's Custom tinting Snow River Equipment CW Barbershop 02 Marguerite Marrs KVH Pharmacy Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand KVH Medical Specialties KVH Hospice Jim's Glass Jill Gunderson Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters