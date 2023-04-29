CWU PianoFest

CWU's PianoFest has been a staple in the Ellensburg music scene for more than a decade. 

 Contributed by CWU's Music Department

Central Washington University is hosting this year’s PianoFest and invites the community to the event featuring guest artists and faculty members, the university said in a release.

For over a decade, PianoFest has contributed to the Ellensburg music scene. It has provided young performers across Washington a platform to showcase their musical talents.


