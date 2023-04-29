CWU to host PianoFest Daily Record Staff Caleb Sprous Author email Apr 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CWU's PianoFest has been a staple in the Ellensburg music scene for more than a decade. Contributed by CWU's Music Department Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Central Washington University is hosting this year’s PianoFest and invites the community to the event featuring guest artists and faculty members, the university said in a release.For over a decade, PianoFest has contributed to the Ellensburg music scene. It has provided young performers across Washington a platform to showcase their musical talents.This year’s guest artists include acclaimed percussionists the ARX Duo, pianist Tina Chong, and CWU music faculty Yerin Kim, Nikolas Caoile and Ross Salvosa.The Winner’s Concert takes place at 7 p.m Sunday, May 7, with the Artist Concert taking place at 5 p.m. May 7. General admission is $10 with senior, student and alumni admission costing $10.For more information, visit cwu.edu/music/cwu-pianofest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Entertainment Caleb Sprous Author email Follow Caleb Sprous Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Back in business — Ellensburg Farmer's Market expects 50-plus vendors on opening day Strength in numbers — New Cle Elum-Roslyn High football coaches Mike and Taylor Cameron enhancing pipeline Scholarships awarded to Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg Kittitas Coroner says no foul play in Spurling Court Apartment death Residents voice opposition to Sun Communities development at Cle Elum City Council meeting Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards CW Barbershop 01 KVH Workplace Health Sadie Thayer KCHM KVH Surgical JaKe's Custom tinting Central Washington Carpet Cleaning KVH Medical Specialties Cara Marrs Knudson Hardware KVH Urgent Care Julie Virden KVH Hospice KVH Women's Health Kelleher Ford Jill Gunderson Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff KVH Rehabilitation Shaw's Furniture KVH Family Medicine Wise Automotive Jim's Glass Marguerite Marrs Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand CareNet Ellensburg Snow River Equipment KVH Pharmacy CW Barbershop 02 KVH Dermatology Grebb, Etc. CPAs Brookside Crematory KVH Primary Care Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters