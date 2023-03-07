Ellensburg High School musicians receive All-State, All-Northwest honors Daily Record staff Mar 7, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eight Ellensburg High School musicians were recently selected for regional and state honor groups, according to a EHS news release. "The competitive selection process began with individual musicians recording an audition and submitting it to the Washington Music Educators Association last fall," said the release. "Judges then evaluated each audition, with the highest-ranking musicians qualifying to perform in the All-Northwest and All-State music groups."Selected to the All-Northwest choirs were: • Haddon Lundquist, All-Northwest Mixed Choir• Austin Wickerath, All-Northwest Mixed Choir• Carol Ritzenthaler, All-Northwest Mixed Choir• Caitlin Wassell, All-Northwest Treble ChoirSelected to All-State Symphonic Choir, Band and Orchestra were: • Grady Fortier, All-State Symphonic Choir• Sam Altman-Coe, All-State Orchestra• Aidan Sander, All-State Band• Josephine Scheopner, All-State BandThe students performed Feb. 16-18 in front of "hundreds of attendees" from throughout the Northwest in Bellevue, EHS said in the release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Sports Entertainment Singing Recommended for you Trending Now 97-year-old Bob Diefenbach has seen a lot of changes to farming operation over the years Perfect Again: Ellensburg girls’ basketball wins second Class 2A championship Ellensburg girls, Burlington-Edison into Class 2A championship rematch Kittitas County awards grant to help construct child care facility CWU expands diet-specific menu options Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards Marguerite Marrs Julie Virden KVH Hospice Knudson Hardware Shaw's Furniture CareNet Ellensburg Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Workplace Health KVH Surgical KVH Primary Care KVH Dermatology Kelleher Ford KVH Pharmacy Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Jill Gunderson Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Snow River Equipment CW Barbershop 01 Wise Automotive KVH Family Medicine Sadie Thayer KCHM Jim's Glass KVH Urgent Care Brookside Crematory Cara Marrs JaKe's Custom tinting KVH Women's Health KVH Rehabilitation Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand CW Barbershop 02 KVH Medical Specialties Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters