Correction

Daily Record Staff

Aug 3, 2023

An information box on page A1 of the July 22 issue headlined "Ellensburg Night Market" incorrectly stated the date of the next Night Market, which will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16.The newspaper regrets the error.