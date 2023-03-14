The City of Ellensburg is asking artists to submit their creations for consideration for the Ellensburg Rodeo mural.
The work will be considered by the city, with one artist’s work being selected to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo on the Craig’s Hill Reservoir, according to a City of Ellensburg press release.
The reservoir stands atop Reed Park and is visible from the Kittitas Valley Event Rodeo Arena.
The requested artwork “should represent the value of Ellensburg and the Rodeo as a gathering place to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the world-famous Ellensburg Rodeo on Labor Day weekend in 2023,” said the City in the release.
“The mural will provide a unique opportunity for an artist to share a piece of Ellensburg’s story,” said City of Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist. “The Ellensburg Rodeo has been the major event for our community since 1923 and we’re excited to celebrate the 100-year anniversary.”
Submissions are open to “muralists, artists, artist teams or organizations with a preference for local or regional artists,” the release said. “There finalists will be invited to submit proposals for consideration.”
Potential applicants are required to submit qualifications, work samples, references and a statement of interest in the project to the City Manager’s office at citymanager@ellensburgwa.gov by March 31, the City said.
The mural concept and project budget was approved in January. The mural’s installation is scheduled for completion by July 31, according to the City.
The “Call for Artists” can be viewed at ellensburgwa.gov/RodeoMural. For questions and further information, contact the City Manager’s office at 509-962-7221.