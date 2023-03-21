Rural areas in Washington have struggled with a forensic pathologist shortage for years, but a new Senate Bill is working to address the issue.
Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has commended the unanimous passage of Senate Bill 5523, which works to address the years-long shortage.
A forensic pathologist is a medical doctor with specialized training to perform autopsies used to determine the causes of an individual’s death.
“There has been a critical shortage of forensic pathologists in the state for quite a while,” Henderson said. “We’re down to one forensic pathologist to cover Central Washington and some of the Eastern Washington counties.”
The bill is currently in committee in the state’s House of Representatives.
Henderson said the bill will help to start incentivizing more forensic business to come to the state. The bill allocates funding to the State Department of Health to market Washington to potential forensic pathologists.
The measure requires the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners to conduct a study of the shortage of board-certified forensic pathologists and to submit a report to the state legislature by Oct. 1, 2024, with their recommendations.
The legislation also incentivizes students to enter the forensic pathologist profession by offering them up to $25,000 in student loan repayment for four years.
“I think there’s like 500 forensic pathologists for the entire country, from a whole country only 500,” Henderson said. “And last year, they only graduated ... 17 out of the forensic classes in the country ... It just can’t be done. It’s just an unbelievable shortage.”
The shortage can have detrimental effects on insurance claims and legal proceedings as forensic pathologists weigh conducting autopsies or not do an overburdened caseload, he said.
“It’s illegal to shoot a human being and kill a human being. It’s not illegal to shoot a dead body,” Henderson said in explaining the legal ramifications of skipping an autopsy. The Kittitas County coroner said he may be called to testify by a defense attorney in a murder trial. Without an autopsy verifying what killed the victim, a jury may have doubt placed in their minds.
He said autopsies can determine whether a car crash victim died from the accident’s impact or from a medical problem that led to the crash. The lack of autopsies can also leave victims with a significant amount of liability when it comes to insurance claims, Henderson said.
With SB5523, coroners will receive up to 40% of the cost of transporting bodily remains between facilities for autopsy services.
Currently, the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office uses the funeral homes in Ellensburg for autopsies.
“We alternate every month,” Henderson said. “Their embalming rooms, one of them was built in the 1950s. They weren’t built for autopsies ... (or) for the amount of autopsies and the volume that we have now.”
To help combat the shortage and streamline the autopsy process, Henderson is working toward building a regional facility in Ellensburg that would provide surrounding forensic pathologists the ability to conduct autopsies.
“I am working to see if we can come up with a plan to build (a facility) here,” he said. “Then, the pathologist would come here ... for autopsy. Pathologists said they don’t mind driving to Ellensburg.”
Henderson said the process for funding a facility is barely starting and would take at least several years. There is currently no dollar amount or finality tied to the project.