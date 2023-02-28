20 Years AgoMountainStar Resort is beginning its project and will be hiring up to 100 people to do road building and infrastructure installation. Trendwest Investments Inc. will hire about 50 people for golf course installation work. Good news for Cle Elum, Roslyn and surrounding area for more jobs. -Feb. 28, 2003
30 Years AgoIt’s some people’s nightmare and others a dream come true. Over the weekend, a rumor raced through the valley that a Wal-Mart store was coming to the I-90 Interchange near the town of Kittitas. The rumor included two business people who have contacted Wal-Mart about purchasing property near the Kittitas interchange. The city government of Kittitas, aware of the business effort to contact Wal-Mart, said it has many questions to find answers for the concerns of the 940 population of Kittitas. -March 1, 1993
50 Years AgoFormer Roslyn Mayor Frank Baugh was killed and a Roslyn woman injured in an afternoon single-vehicle accident east of Cle Elum. Baugh, 59, was dead at the scene after his pickup struck an abutment on the Teanaway River Bridge 5.1 miles east of Cle Elum on Highway 10 at 3:30 p.m. Troopers at the scene said it may be that Baugh had some sort of a seizure and lost control of his vehicle. -Feb. 28, 1973
75 Years AgoThe annual card party and dance of the Kittitas County Pioneer Association, for members and their families, will be held Saturday, February 28 at the K. P. Hall. -Feb. 27,1948
100 Years Ago
The largest still capable of producing 50 gallons daily of “mule” was seized by the county in a raid located four miles below Beverly on the west bank of the Columbia River. Sam Aronica, a farmer, was taken into custody. -Feb. 20, 1923
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history and photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.