20 Years AgoMountainStar Resort is beginning its project and will be hiring up to 100 people to do road building and infrastructure installation. Trendwest Investments Inc. will hire about 50 people for golf course installation work. Good news for Cle Elum, Roslyn and surrounding area for more jobs. -Feb. 28, 2003

30 Years AgoIt’s some people’s nightmare and others a dream come true. Over the weekend, a rumor raced through the valley that a Wal-Mart store was coming to the I-90 Interchange near the town of Kittitas. The rumor included two business people who have contacted Wal-Mart about purchasing property near the Kittitas interchange. The city government of Kittitas, aware of the business effort to contact Wal-Mart, said it has many questions to find answers for the concerns of the 940 population of Kittitas. -March 1, 1993


Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history and photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

