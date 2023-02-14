Kittitas County Commissioners are holding a public meeting to take comments on an offer for the county to purchase the Traveler's Regallodge motel property 300 W. Sixth Ave. Commissioners approved an offer of $480,000 to buy the property pending public approval. The property is located directly west of the county jail on the west side of Water Street. - Feb. 14, 2003
30 Years Ago
Kittitas County deputy treasurer Lori Fogaras prepares to send out more than 33,000 real and personal tax bills to Kittitas County residents, business owners and property owners. - Feb. 15, 1993
50 Years Ago
Valentine Birthday. Kelly Koeb, daughter of Mrs. Nancy Koeb of Kittitas is six years old today, truly a "Valentine girl". Her kindergarten class is having a special observance with Kelly wearing a bright red crown, topped with a big glittering red heart. - Feb. 14, 1973
75 Years Ago
Arrangements were completed for a military funeral service for Signalman a/c Douglas A. Munro of the US Coast Guard, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Munro of South Cle Elum and Kittitas County's only Congressional Medal of Honor winner. - Feb. 14, 1948
100 Years Ago
Members of the Ellensburg Elks lodge at a special meeting decided to proceed with steps for the construction of a new Elks home to be located on the lots owned by the lodge at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. - Feb. 14, 1923
* Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history and a local history columnist for the Daily Record.