20 Years Ago 

Kittitas County Commissioners are holding a public meeting to take comments on an offer for the county to purchase the Traveler's Regallodge motel property 300 W. Sixth Ave. Commissioners approved an offer of $480,000 to buy the property pending public approval. The property is located directly west of the county jail on the west side of Water Street.  - Feb. 14, 2003


