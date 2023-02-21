Daily Record

20 Years AgoThe middle of winter looks more like the heart of summer at gas stations as fuel prices surge past $2 a gallon and leave motorists grumbling about being gouged. — Feb. 21, 2003

30 Years AgoKitttias County transportation board agreed to inform the state that the county is interested in federal funds to develop a comprehensive transportation plan. — Feb. 19, 1993


Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history and photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

