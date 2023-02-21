20 Years AgoThe middle of winter looks more like the heart of summer at gas stations as fuel prices surge past $2 a gallon and leave motorists grumbling about being gouged. — Feb. 21, 2003
30 Years AgoKitttias County transportation board agreed to inform the state that the county is interested in federal funds to develop a comprehensive transportation plan. — Feb. 19, 1993
50 Years AgoGas Scare. Ellensburg police received a large number of calls from residents of South Ellensburg between 4 and 10 p.m. Monday regarding the smell of gas. City gas department employee Ellis Flasen checked it out and determined a resident at 312 Manitoba had opened a can containing the odor additive which is put in natural gas. The gas was destroyed but it took several hours for the odor to disperse. — Feb. 21, 1973
75 Years AgoMiss Ruth Damman, prominent worker in the Kittitas County community, has been named to head the 15th annual Easter Seal Sale for Crippled Children in Kittitas County. The local Easter Seal Sale drive is part of a nationwide campaign to provide funds for services to needy children. — Feb. 23, 1948
100 Years AgoThe new bridge across the Yakima River at Easton will be replaced this spring by the highway department. The state also will take care of the expense of a change in the Sunset highway near the camping site two miles above Easton. — Feb. 23, 1923
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history and photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.