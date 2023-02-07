Support Local Journalism


20 Years AgoKittitas County Commissioners on Thursday night agreed to plan for new jail space in downtown Ellensburg rather than build a facility at the Interstate 90 west interchange. -Feb. 7, 2003

30 Years AgoMary Hocker sits at her desk surrounded by reminders of her 40 years at Dean’s Radio and TV. She recently turned over ownership of the business to her son, Jeff, who has worked there since 1978. “We’re serving the grandchildren of our original customers” she explained. — Feb. 7, 1993


Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history and photography and is a history columnist for the Daily Record.

