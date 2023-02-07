20 Years AgoKittitas County Commissioners on Thursday night agreed to plan for new jail space in downtown Ellensburg rather than build a facility at the Interstate 90 west interchange. -Feb. 7, 2003
30 Years AgoMary Hocker sits at her desk surrounded by reminders of her 40 years at Dean’s Radio and TV. She recently turned over ownership of the business to her son, Jeff, who has worked there since 1978. “We’re serving the grandchildren of our original customers” she explained. — Feb. 7, 1993
50 Years AgoJust prior to visiting their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Allred, their grandchildren were particularly excited to see them. Grandma and Grandpa had a calf living in their kitchen! The Charolais heifer had arrived three weeks prematurely and its mama couldn’t take care of it, so the Allreds became foster parents. They fed it with a bottle, but with a tube down its throat and the nourishment it needed poured through the tube until it was strong enough for a more normal way of life. The Thomas kids thoroughly enjoyed playing with a calf in Grandma and Grandpa’s kitchen. -Feb. 7, 1973
75 Years AgoThere will be a Lincoln Day Dinner at the Parish House for the Republican Central Committee of Kittitas County. Forrest Cahill will be toastmaster for the evening and a musical program is being prepared by Wayne Hertz, Director for the Central Washington College music department. -Feb. 7, 1948
100 Years AgoA campaign is afoot to get the businesses on Main Street in Ellensburg to paint up every store front and business building this spring. It has been successful in other parts of town. -Feb. 7, 1923
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history and photography and is a history columnist for the Daily Record.