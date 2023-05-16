top story Kittitas Chief of Police Aaron Nelson retires, complaints against him 'unfounded' By CALEB SPROUS staff writer Caleb Sprous Author email May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Kittitas and its Chief of Police Aaron Nelson entered a retirement agreement during the city's May 9 City Council meeting. Nelson will retire following over seven months on administrative leave. The City of Kittitas is currently operating with two police officers with both Brian DeFrang and Chief Nelson having departed. Nelson provided the Daily Record with a copy of the "Decision on Loudermill Hearing." The letter is a follow-up to a pre-discipline hearing conducted on March 28 and continued on April 3 at the City of Kittitas. The letter, signed by Mayor Richard Hink, determined Nelson presented "sufficient evidence or argument to mitigate discipline as proposed in the Notice of Pre-discipline Hearing." "I have determined that the complaints raised and investigated are 'unfounded,' or not sustained. As a result, no discipline will be imposed," the letter said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Police Caleb Sprous Author email Follow Caleb Sprous Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now ESD: 'Swatting' incident leads to lockdown State will compensate local residents to 'Go Solar' Jail's MAT program helps inmates with substance use disorders ESD Board member makes plea against gun violence Leading the way — Kittitas County business owners place first, second in the 2023 Enterprise Challenge Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards KVH Surgical KVH Rehabilitation KVH Workplace Health Snow River Equipment KVH Medical Specialties KVH Urgent Care KVH Hospice JaKe's Custom tinting KVH Women's Health Shaw's Furniture Grebb, Etc. CPAs CareNet Ellensburg KVH Pharmacy Julie Virden Jill Gunderson KVH Dermatology Cara Marrs Kelleher Ford Knudson Hardware KVH Primary Care Sadie Thayer KCHM Wise Automotive Central Washington Carpet Cleaning CW Barbershop 01 Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand Brookside Crematory Jim's Glass Marguerite Marrs CW Barbershop 02 KVH Family Medicine Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters