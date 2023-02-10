The City of Ellensburg and Kittitas County were awarded federal funding through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program.
The program was established through President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and provides up to $5 billion for roads, sidewalks and crosswalks.
In a Feb. 1 news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, "We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives."
The aim of the program is to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the nation's roadways.
According to the State Patrol's Annual Collision Report, there were 705 fatal traffic collisions in the state in 2022.
"... we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action," Buttigieg said in the release.
Through the grant program, the City of Ellensburg was awarded $160,000, and Kittitas County $429,504.
According to a Feb. 3 Kittitas County news release, the grant will allow the county to work with King County and stakeholders to complete a study to "guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass."
Stakeholders are defined as "ski resort operators, state and local police agencies, state and federal resources agencies, fire response personnel, public utility district staff, public works, state transportation staff and tribes."
The safety plan was conceived in response to increased year-round traffic on Snoqualmie Pass.
According to the county's release, the plan will take a "holistic approach, combining public and private problem-solving to ensure financial sustainability for the Snoqualmie Pass economy and businesses while minimizing risks to public safety."
“Improving transportation and public safety is greatly needed at Snoqualmie Pass," Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said. "Growing up at Hyak, I saw firsthand how recreationalists can impact communities. This has expanded dramatically over the last 20 plus years and the community is at a tipping point. I am excited to see how we can work with stakeholders and community members to provide a safe environment that can thrive.”
According to the Kittitas County release, 30,000 people visit the mountain's recreation areas on a "peak winter day," and Snoqualmie Pass is "a critical route for residents of Kittitas County."
In 2022, there were 1,416 traffic collisions in Kittitas County, according to the State Patrol report.
Stakeholders wishing to contribute to the Snoqualmie Pass Comprehensive Safety Action Plan can contact Kittitas County Department of Public Works at 509-962-7573.