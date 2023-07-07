Support Local Journalism


A Leavenworth man has died after jumping from a cliff into the Columbia River on July 4.

Kittcom dispatchers received a 911 call at 7:37 p.m. reporting that 22-year-old Liam Gillikin had jumped into the Columbia River from a cliff on the west riverbank west of Crescent Bar and had not resurfaced, according to a report by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.


