Kittitas Secondary School’s Thomas Sheeley, third from left, and Josiah Skindzier, fourth from left, pictured with Johnny Marin, Jonathan Jones and Wesley Martin at the Coyote Classic Jan. 21, wrestled to 170- and 152-pound Eastern Washington Athletic Conference titles Friday at Granger High School.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Josiah Skindzier and Thomas Sheeley are two of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference wrestling’s very best.

The 152- and 170-pound Kittitas Secondary School seniors climbed to first at the EWAC Tournament Friday at Granger High School.


