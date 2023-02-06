Josiah Skindzier and Thomas Sheeley are two of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference wrestling’s very best.
The 152- and 170-pound Kittitas Secondary School seniors climbed to first at the EWAC Tournament Friday at Granger High School.
Skindzier pinned White Swan fourth-year Fabian Garduno in 3 minutes, 17 seconds for his title as Sheeley earned a 2-1 decision against Cle Elum-Roslyn sophomore Josiah Beiter.
Warden led the 10-team field with 226.5 points ahead of Granger (190) and Kittitas (153) as Cle Elum-Roslyn (77) came away sixth.
Up next is the Class 1B/2B Region 2 Tournament Feb. 11 at Highland High School in Cowiche.
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Wrestling ChampionshipsFriday at Granger High School
Team scores
1. Warden 226.5; 2. Granger 190; 3. Kittitas 153; 4. Columbia (Burbank) 113; 5. White Swan 88; 6. Cle Elum-Roslyn 77; 7. Goldendale 72; 8. Highland 68; 9. Mabton 65; 10. River View
Kittitas results
126 Adrian Gallegos (11-16) sixth; 132 Wesley Martin (11-15) fifth; 138 Jonathan Jones (25-4) third; 145 Ronan Stewart (12-14) fourth; 145 Jonathan Marin (22-8) second; 152 Jordan Martin (9-15) fourth; 152 Josiah Skindzier (26-4) first; 160 Simon Jones (14-13) second; 170 Thomas Sheeley (16-10) first
Cle Elum-Roslyn results
113 Landon Batton (21-14) second; 120 Colin O‘Cain (11-22) sixth; 152 Sawyer Evans (24-16) sixth; 170 Josiah Beiter (29-10) second; 195 Alejandro Ochoa Garcia (1-12) third; 285 Anders White (17-15) second
BOYS’ BASKETBALLEastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament play-in
Goldendale 56, Kittitas 33
[ Goldendale (7-11 overall, 6-7 EWAC West) clinches fourth EWAC West seed ]
NEXT: Kittitas (6-15 overall, 5-8 EWAC West) end of season
