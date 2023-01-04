Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The internet and social media have provided organizations and people with a great many windows on the world compared to the three major television stations of the 1950s.

There have been positive and negative implications of this information technology development. On the positive side, everyone is a publisher and an advocate. You do not have to be NBC to reach 3 million or even 30 million people with a story. You might be a celebrity or an environmental advocate who reaches 50 million or even 500 million people with a tweet.


Tags

Recommended for you