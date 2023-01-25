Support Local Journalism


A handful of classified federal government documents wrongly ending up in a former vice president’s private residence back in his home state is serious, and whether it’s Mike Pence or Joe Biden (or even Dick Cheney or John Adams), it must be thoroughly investigated to determine the reason for the misplacement and risk of national security secrets, such as identities of undercover agents, being exposed.

But let us say that Pence and his attorneys are handling this breach with a great deal more care and professionalism than Donald Trump and his attorneys dealt with a situation far more fraught. Pence’s aides have turned the records over to the FBI, just as Biden’s people voluntarily handed the discovered files over to the feds when they found them. By all accounts, both former veeps took what they shouldn’t have taken by mistake.


