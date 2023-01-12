The City of Ellensburg applied for federal grant money with the help of Rep. Kim Schrier and was awarded $1.5 million. That money will go toward solar park upgrades and grid modernization through the Department of Energy.
Also, the $900,000 grant for the renewable natural gas management at the sewage treatment plant will be constructed in the near future.
Public Works & Utilities hired a consultant to provide a Central Transit Zero-Emissions Transition Plan. The staff applied for the Green Transportation Supplemental Grant and received $120,000 in 2022, which will be used for the consultant fees.
The Zero-Emissions Transition Plan would identify objectives to economically pursue and service viable fuel and power technologies and the necessary infrastructure to meet the legislative mandates and improve the environmental footprint in our rural community.
Grant capturing requires forward-thinking leadership and action. We can all be grateful we have that here in abundance.
Mayor Lillquist, Council member Goodloe, Behrends Cerniwey as city manager, are some of these leaders. Our city and county commissions also provide great service. Most commissions have a council member, but the other members are volunteers from the community. They consistently attend meetings and study issues on their own time.
And, perhaps most importantly, the public staff who handle the full scope of city management deserve our appreciation.