The Ellensburg City Council unanimously approved Tuesday the creation of a rodeo-themed mural to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo.
“The (Ellensburg) rodeo has been the major event for the community since 1923,” Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist said. “It is the event that puts us on the national stage once a year. So, it is very important for the community.”
The mural will go on the west-facing section Craig’s Hill Reservoir water tower and will have approximate dimensions of 40 feet by 40 feet. It will overlook the Kittitas Valley Event Center Arena.
According to Lillquist, the mural will be framed “just above the grandstands” so as to be visible by the “majority” of visitors watching the rodeo.
“The city wanted to participate in the 100-year celebrations,” Lillquist said. “The mural was suggested by my neighbor who used to be on the rodeo board, Gene Dana.”
Dana served on the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors from 2013 to October 2016.
The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee voted unanimously Dec. 13 to recommend the City Council approve $25,000 from the city’s Lodging Tax Fund for the mural. The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee oversees the tax revenue from the city’s hotel and motels.
According to city of Ellensburg Public Information Officer Nicole Klauss, the $25,000 mural price tag was determined by the city’s Arts Commission.
Currently, the mural is expected to last five years and will be “a short-term piece in honor of the rodeo’s 100-year anniversary,” according to Klauss.
According to Lillquist, the city’s Public Works and Utilities Department will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the mural over that five-year period. The upkeep costs of the mural will be included in the Craig’s Hill Reservoir water tower budget.
“We’re guaranteeing a five-year minimum,” said Lillquist. “But we need to still develop that plan for protection and maintenance.”
The city of Ellensburg will prioritize local and regional artists for the creation of the rodeo-themed mural.
The City Council will form a committee for the mural. It will be made up of a council member, a rodeo board member, a Lodging Tax Commission member and an Arts Commission member.
“There will be a call for ideas and a call for proposals, and the committee will select the favorite proposal and the artist that goes with it,” Lillquist said.
She expects the committee to be formed within “the next few months.”
According to an Ellensburg City Memorandum dated Jan. 17, the mural is to be completed by July 31. The Ellensburg Rodeo will take place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-4.