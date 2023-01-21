Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg City Council unanimously approved Tuesday the creation of a rodeo-themed mural to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo.

“The (Ellensburg) rodeo has been the major event for the community since 1923,” Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist said. “It is the event that puts us on the national stage once a year. So, it is very important for the community.”


