The City of Cle Elum’s 47 Degrees North project by Sun Communities Inc. faced community pushback at the recent City Council meeting.
The April 10 meeting was near max capacity with residents voicing their concerns and opposition of the project.
“Whenever public policymakers make public policy decisions, one of the things they frequently do is they fail to take into consideration externalities or what we call unintended consequences,” Cle Elum resident Steve Fleweing said. “Do we want to be saddled as a community with an upside-down bankrupt entity, with a bunch of land over there with properties they aren’t going to maintain?”
In 2002, the city approved its Master Site Plan and an annexation development agreement to guide the development of around 1,100 acres by I-90, Washington State Horse Park, the city cemetery and Bullfrog Road.
The plan included mix-used development and was intended to provide for the construction of 1,334 dwelling units, 50 affordable housing units, 810 family units, 524 multifamily units and a 75-acre business park, according to documents from the city website.
In 2019, the Cle Elum was notified that Suncadia had entered a sale agreement to sell about 809 acres within the Bullfrog Master Site Plan to Sun Communities.
Sun Communities proposed major changes to the Master Site Plan with a project that included the installation of:
- 673 manufactured housing units
- the development of an RV resort which would accommodate up to 661 recreational vehicles
- dedication of 7.5 acres to the City of Cle Elum for the construction of affordable housing units
- 530-acres of open space
- a 26-acre business park to retained by Suncadia
- neighborhood parks and trails to be maintained by Sun Communities
- the construction of an amenity center
- an allocation of 10 acres for the expansion of the Cle Elum Cemetery
Resident Patricia Garris argued to the City Council that the development will lead to the need for new schools, fire and police departments and incur future costs that the city can’t afford.
“If Sun Communities comes to light, it would be a necessity to build a new school,” she said. “That’s to the tune of about $13 million. We don’t have $13 million.”
Larry Stauffer voiced concerns that the council wasn’t receptive to the voices of residents in opposition.
“The fix is in,” he said.
Five residents spoke in opposition over nearly 30 minutes of the two-hour meeting. No residents voiced support for the development at the meeting.
In addition to Cle Elum residents voicing opposition to the Sun Communities proposal to the council, a Facebook group called ”Stop 47 Degrees North” has 72 followers and a corresponding website, stop47degreesnorth.com.
The city’s Development Review Team completed its review of the applications submitted by Sun Communities on March 21. The city determined the development agreement is complete and ready for processing and is preparing to distribute the required Notice of Application.
The target date for the distribution of the notice is April 27, according to the city website.
The city also determined that the preliminary plat application for a residential subdivision submitted by Sun Communities is incomplete, resulting in the application being placed on hold, according to the website.
City of Cle Elum Mayor Jay McGowan did not return several calls for comment for this story.