Kittitas County has verified its tax rolls and mailed tax statements Tuesday to residents.
Kittitas County residents are expected to pay the first half of their tax liability by April 30, and the second half by Oct. 31.
Residents may elect to pay their full tax liability by the April deadline.
In a Kittitas County news release, the county advised those with a communications or T.V. assessment on their property to expect a separate mailing envelope for the assessment.
According to the county, communication assessments were also mailed Tuesday.
The county’s release states tax exemptions will be available until April 30. If the deadline is not met, the full assessment amount will be due with a supplemental late fee.
“In an effort to ensure accurate delivery of tax statements and other mailings, the Treasurer’s Office encourages anyone who experiences a change in their mailing address to notify us. The Treasurer’s Office works closely with the Assessor’s Office, and your prompt address updates assist both offices in maintaining accurate record,” the county said in the release.
Residents with address changes or those wishing to view their current or previous tax statements may visit the Treasurer’s Office website at co.kittitas.wa.us/treasurer.
For questions or concerns, residents may contact the Kittitas County Treasurer’s Office at 509-962-7535.