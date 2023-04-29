The Ellensburg boys’ and girls’ track and field teams each defeated East Valley, Othello and Ephrata in the third Central Washington Athletic Conference meet on Thursday at Ephrata High School.
Next for the Bulldogs is the Shoreline Invitational, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Shoreline Stadium north of Seattle.
CWAC League Meet 3
Thursday at Ephrata High School
Ellensburg results
Boys
Team scores: Ellensburg 114, East Valley 31; Ellensburg 131, Othello 14; Ellensburg 83, Ephrata 62.
100-meter dash: 1. Colton Magruder 10.95
1,600-meter run: 1. Mystic Hammond 4:37.47 PR
3,200-meter run: 1. Jeremy Wallace 10:29.74 PR
110-meter hurdles: 1. Josh Boast 15.0
300-meter hurdles: 1. Josh Boast 40.12
4x100-meter relay: 1. Josh Boast, Darius Andaya, Gabe Anderson, Colton Magruder 43.31
High jump: 1. James Hall 5-10
Pole vault: 1. Adam Singer 12-6
Girls
Team scores: Ellensburg 118, East Valley 31; Ellensburg 113, Othello 35; Ellensburg 105.67, Ephrata 44.33
100-meter dash: 1. Carsyn Arlt 12.57
200-meter dash: 1. Carsyn Arlt 26.26
400-meter dash: 1. Holly Fromherz 1:02.50 PR
800-meter run: 1. Rylee Leishman 2:33.78
1,600-meter run: 1. Rylee Leishman 5:32.61 PR
100-meter hurdles: 1. Yutong Liang 17.78
4x100-meter relay: 1. Sophia Wilson, Jocelyn Newschwander, Chelsea Cross, Carsyn Arlt 51.91
4x200-meter relay: 1. Sophia Wilson, Brooke Seim, Holly Fromherz, Carsyn Arlt 1:51.04
4x400-meter relay: 1. Yutong Liang, Kelby Savage, Pearl Tomulty, Brooke Seim 4:28.13
Discus: 1. Faith Larsen 95-7.5
Javelin: 1. Emily Panattoni 87-7
Pole vault: 1. Heidi Whitemarsh 8-6 PR
Triple jump: 1. Jocelyn Newschwander 33-9.5
BOYS’ SOCCER
Othello 3, Ellensburg 1
Thursday in Othello
NEXT: Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament, quarterfinals, No. 5 seed Selah (7-8 overall) at No. 4 seed Ellensburg (8-7-1), 5 p.m. Monday
TENNIS
Ellensburg boys 4, Othello 1; Ellensburg girls 3, Othello 2
Wednesday at Central Washington University
Boys’ singles
David Vicente-Arias, ELL, def. James Risenmay 6-3, 6-7, 6-3; Grady Bayne, ELL, def. Tucker Giles 6-1, 6-0.
Boys’ doubles
Ashton Pruneda/Forest Roylance, OTH, def. Eli Lewis/Konner Carlson 6-2, 6-4; Luke Bayne/Sam Altman-Coe, ELL, def. Riley Rodriguez/Christopher Lopez 6-4, 6-1; Kyle Frick/Caden Jenkins, ELL, def. Josh Gilbert/Benjamin Schenk 6-3, 6-4.
“Bulldog of the Match for boys goes to David Vicente-Arias for his perseverance through three sets to come out on top after a long second set that ended in a tiebreaker,” Ellensburg coach Nels Winn said.
Girls’ singles
Leah Lewis, ELL, def. Naylene Garza 6-1, 6-0; Teresa Garcia-Green, ELL, def. Aubrey Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Girls’ doubles
Maleyna Alvarez/Mia Carlson, OTH, def. Kacey Mayo/Kelsey Franklin 6-2, 6-1; Riley Farman/Madison Fultz, OTH, def. Lauren Worley/Haley Wallace 6-7, 7-6 (10-6); Ashley Callan/Payton Snyder, ELL, def. Laura Molotte/Rylinn Jones 6-4, 6-4.
“Bulldog of the Match for the girls’ team goes to Teresa Garcia-Green who, in her first singles match, demonstrated how much she has improved throughout the season,” Winn said.
NEXT: Ellensburg at Selah, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Yakima Tennis Club
GOLF
Cle Elum-Roslyn at league match
April 25 at Prospector Golf Course, Suncadia Resort, in Cle Elum
Girls
Team scores
1. Cle Elum-Roslyn 477; 2. Riverside Christian 508
Individuals
1. Gracelyn Hines, Riverside Christian, 105; 2. Norah Nicholls, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 106; 3. Olivia Long, Highland, 109; 6. Nikole Anderson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 120; 7. Kayla Barr, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 125; 8. Nicole Johnson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 126; 13. Bella Cumpton, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 133; 15. Kayla Isotalo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 135; 16. Sydney Ohlemann, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 136
Boys
Team scores
1. Goldendale 339; 2. Cle Elum-Roslyn 378; 3. Riverside Christian 424
Individuals
1. Kash Wright, Goldendale, 81; 2. Sergio Sanchez, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 82; 3. Jackson Large, Goldendale, 83; 4. Dillon Pratt, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 84; 5. Ike O’Leary, Goldendale, 86; 10. Landon Stone, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 104; 11. Trygve Starkovich, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 108; 16. Mason Graff, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 123; 17. Carson Wall, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 127.