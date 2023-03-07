The Ellensburg School District School Board accepted the committee recommendations made through the district’s “Budget Reduction Reallocation” process during a special meeting last Thursday.
“Many of the reductions were operational and will have less effect on students and staff,” ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said.
The overall recommended reduction is “about $976,808” according to ESD documents.
The committees estimated savings to the district at $604,808 with “efficiencies” at $372,000.
The committees identified the following reductions and reallocation impact items:
• “Reduce one mental health counselor,” for a cost of $83,000.
• “New Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds Family Liasion,” for a cost of $55,988.
• “Reduce capital project transfer from general fund to Capital $600,000 to $300,000,” for a cost of $300,000.
• “Summer Building LIT day,” for a cost of $12,000.
• “Reduce moving costs from budget by $35,000.”
• “No Seattle PLC institute except for the ‘free spots,’” for a cost of $20,000.
• “Hanover Research Equity Services and Resources,” for a cost of $16,500.
• “Hot spots,” for a cost of $60,000
• “Eliminate Storage unit that has COVID-19 supplies,” for a cost of $12,000.
Haberer said ESD will “move forward with these reductions.”
The mental health counselor position will no longer be filled by ESD, but will be filled by Kittitas Valley Health Network through tax dollars.
“Mental health is an important service to ensure that we support the whole child,” Haberer said.
For more information and to read the detailed committee recommendations to the ESD School Board, visit www.esd401.org/about-us/school-board and select “Final Recommendations from the Budget Reduction/Reallocation Committee to the Board.”
“I am very thankful to our community and the dedicated members of the Budget Reduction Reallocation Committee,” Haberer said in a statement. “Together we wrestled with many different options for reductions and the overall recommendations from this committee were aligned with the Board Budget Priorities.”