Ellensburg School District Superintendent Jinger Haberer’s resignation was accepted by the ESD School Board during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Her resignation is official as of June 30 this year.
“I’m so grateful for the privilege of serving as your superintendent of Ellesnburg School District for the last five years,” Haberer said during Wednesday’s special meeting. “I’m also thankful for (the School Board’s) leadership and accomplishing many important goals like passing two levees and a bond, and completing two new beautiful elementary buildings and a remodel of a third all on time and within budget.”
Haberer’s contract was unanimously extended by ESD’s School Board in 2021 from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024. With her resignation, she will end her term as ESD’s superintendent the day her contract was originally slated to end.
Haberer will take her 35 years of educational experience to her native state of Colorado to serve as the Superintendent of Academy District 20, the largest school district in Colorado Springs. She will begin fulfilling her new position on July 1.
During the ESD Special Meeting on Wednesday, Haberer said the new position in Colorado will allow her to be closer to her new grandchild and be available for her aging father.
“I’ve invested five years of my professional and personal life to the Ellensburg district and community,” Haberer said during the special meeting. “I would be more than willing to commit whatever time is necessary to make it a smooth transition for the person who would take my place.”
During ESD’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Haberer said ESD will send out a request for a proposal to companies looking for a replacement for the superintendent position. The district is looking to evaluate proposals at the School Board’s next study session.
Haberer has served as ESD’s superintendent since February 2018. She oversaw the district and its roughly 3,000 students during the tumultuous COVID-19 Pandemic and the educational funding fallout from the 2018 McCleary decision.
“You came through probably one of the most difficult things with COVID and all that,” ESD School Board member Mike Rowely said during Wednesday’s special meeting. “But the school seems like it’s heading in the right direction, stronger than ever ...”
Last October, the Ellensburg Education Association passed a vote of no confidence in Haberer due to new start and end times within the district, establishment of attendance zones and decisions regarding secondary librarian positions.
More recently, Haberer oversaw the district during a budget reconciliation/reduction process that required the School District to cut nearly $1.4 million from its budget.
The budget reconciliation process was able to reduce the cuts to $976,808 without laying off district personnel.
“It has been a real privilege to serve as the superintendent of Ellensburg Schools for the past five years,” Haberer said in a prepared statement to the Daily Record. “We have an exceptional community that supports their schools. Our ESD staff is world class in their dedication to ensuring that all students learn at high levels and experience success. I have especially appreciated the support of the ESD Board of Education and the important work that we have accomplished together. I will miss ESD and my amazing colleagues and also look forward to moving back to Colorado and being closer to my family. I will carry true Bulldog pride in my heart, as I start a new journey with another great district and community.”