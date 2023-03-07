Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2023-2025 budget could have detrimental impacts on Kittitas County residents and travelers on Snoqualmie Pass.
The governor’s budget, which was unveiled in December, totals $70 billion.
The budget has removed funding allocations for phases three and four of the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East Project.
“Stopping the construction of this project would impact us in a lot of ways,” Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said.
The I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East project aims to improve a 15-mile corridor from Hyak to Easton.
The project began in 2009 and phase four was expected to conclude the project in 2029.
“The governor decided to move some money out of (the project) for other priorities he saw within the state,” state Department of Transportation Regional Administrator Brian White said. “When you look into our funding that’s coming up in the next biennium, money was moved out of phase three, which is currently under construction, and money was moved out of phase four.”
“That money delays those projects,” White said.
The purpose of the improvement project was to improve safety, minimize closures as a result of avalanches and rock slides, improve the pavement and create “new bridges and culverts protecting both wildlife and the traveling public,” according to the state Department of Transportation website.
Phase three aimed to improve traffic capacity and safety by adding a “new lane in each direction, replacing concrete pavement, stabilizing rock slopes, building wildlife crossings, improving sight distance” and “traffic management technology systems, Transportation’s website said.
The phase required $335 million in funding and began in the summer of 2022 with an expected completion timeline of fall 2028.
“What started the whole project was delays due to avalanche closures in that specific location,” White said. “We would have to close the roadway a lot to do control work.”
White says the pass had other issues, such as deteriorating concrete pavement that was “over 50 years old.”
Due to bottlenecking on I-90 when Snoqualmie Pass reduces from six lanes to four, “we could see volumes come up to 50,000 vehicles a day and the road system just couldn’t handle it,” White said. “So, we would see long lines of backup.”
Osiadacz says the issues on I-90 are creating “a whole slew of challenges,” not just to travelers, but also to surrounding communities such as Kittitas County.
She says the issues on I-90 directly impact the regional economy.
“The fact is that it’s costing more money to transfer goods across the state of Washington to our ports and raising the costs of the exports or things that we’re trying to get into our community,” Osiadacz said. “The cost of goods does create an additional cost to the end buyer.”
The state Legislature still has the ability to fund the project, Osiadacz said.
“We have until the House and Senate release their versions (of the budget) which is at the end of the month,” said Osiadacz. “Technically they have until the end of session to debate changes, which is April 26.”
The Legislature can extend the session until June 30, Osiadacz says.
“We’re hoping that funding will come back as part of the legislative process,” said White. “We’ve done a lot of public outreach over the years for this project.
The state Legislature previously allocated $426 million through the Connecting Washington funding package to complete the “remaining eight miles of the corridor from the Stampede Pass interchange to Easton,” in 2015.