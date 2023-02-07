The Cle Elum-Roslyn School District has partnered with the Yakama Nation on a new Warriors logo for Cle Elum-Roslyn High School.
According to a news release from the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District, the new logo was approved by the education committee of the Yakama Tribal Council on Dec. 23 and adopted by the school district on Jan. 9.
The previous warrior logo was considered to be not culturally accurate.
The new logo is an arrowhead designed by Cle Elum-Roslyn alumni Charles “CJ” Strom Jr.
“The new logo is a collaborative effort with CERHS students that is based on the beauty of our community while honoring tradition,” Strom said in the release. “(The design) is inspired by the view from Speelyi Beach, (where) the mirrored image of the mountain ridge reflects off the calm waters.”
Strom said using the arrowhead allows CERHS to “honor community traditions by keeping a likeness to the mascot that we cherish, and also allowing us to respect culture and acknowledge the impact of characterizations.”
Strom said the arrowhead is inspired by the Yakama Nation’s crest in an effort to “show respect and gratitude for our partnership.”
The process for creating a new logo began in April 2021 with the signing into law of House Bill 1356.
The law requires school districts work with local tribes to evaluate imagery depicting Native Americans to ensure depictions are representative and not offensive.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn School District created a “Warrior Mascott Committee” following the passage of HB 1356. The committee has been working with the Yakama Nation to evaluate all Native American imagery found within the school district.
In September, the Yakama Tribal Council passed a resolution allowing Cle Elum-Roslyn High School to “remain as the home of the Warriors.”
A month later, Strom created five logo concepts based on student input.
A community survey was conducted to afford gather input on a preferred design. The arrowhead design was chosen on a majority of the 755 community responses, said the release
The design was sent to the Yakama Tribal Council’s education committee in November before being approved in December.