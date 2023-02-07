Cle Elum-Roslyn High School Logo

The new Cle Elum-Roslyn High School logo was designed by Charles “C.J.” Strom Jr.

The Cle Elum-Roslyn School District has partnered with the Yakama Nation on a new Warriors logo for Cle Elum-Roslyn High School.

According to a news release from the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District, the new logo was approved by the education committee of the Yakama Tribal Council on Dec. 23 and adopted by the school district on Jan. 9.


