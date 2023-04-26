Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg High School students will be putting their entrepreneurial spirit to the test during a three-day-long exercise in market competition this week.

Over 20 students in Jarod Rollins’ Intro to Marketing class will be divided into three teams to market, prepare and distribute their renditions of grilled cheese from a Central Washington University food truck to 150 prospective “buyers” beginning Tuesday through Thursday at Ellensburg High School.


Tags

Recommended for you