Ellensburg High School students will be putting their entrepreneurial spirit to the test during a three-day-long exercise in market competition this week.
Over 20 students in Jarod Rollins’ Intro to Marketing class will be divided into three teams to market, prepare and distribute their renditions of grilled cheese from a Central Washington University food truck to 150 prospective “buyers” beginning Tuesday through Thursday at Ellensburg High School.
“The students are doing everything. We’ve used it as a tool to bring business into the classroom,” Rollins said. “Everything from market research, advertising, pricing and costing. You name it down to human resources, types, things. Operations, processes. So every aspect that we’ve we’ve gone through has been an opportunity to have hands on learning in the classroom.”
In preparation for the event, students even had to obtain their Washington State Food Handlers Card, which is a requirement to work in the food service industry in the state, Rollins said. The students also worked with Manastash Media to create graphic designs for their small-business project.
The teams each have one assigned day where they will be handing out their grilled cheese dishes to their ‘buyers’ from a food truck provided by CWU’s Dining Services.
Rollins said the students’ projects range from grilled cheese with meat, to grilled cheese with grilled pineapple.
The 150 prospective buyers are members of EHS’s student body and staff with a “ticket.” Their ticket is good for one grilled cheese prepared by one of Rollins’ marketing class’ teams. The student-run project is only open to the 150 ticket holders and not the public.
“Those were randomly selected from people that filled out the survey in the beginning, wanted to participate,” Rollins said. “Each person only gets one ticket. So they have to decide which of the three days they want to they want to go to. So it’s their way of voting with their dollar.”
The students in Rollins Intro to Marketing are functioning like business owners, weaponizing marketing tactics and concepts such as supply and demand to outsell their competitors.
Much like in the real economy, the winners of the market competition will be rewarded with their profits in the form of cash prizes.
The winning team will take home $2,000 to be divided amongst the students in that team. The second- and third-place teams will take home their cuts of $1,500 and $1,000 respectively, Rollins said.
The cash prizes are provided through a grant by CenerFuse, a business development authority in Ellensburg.
“It started off as an idea for a pilot program ... brought to us from Margaret Reich at CenterFuse, and in conjunction with (ESD’s) Marcy Matthews,” Rollins said. “(Reich) had a lot of connections already with other organizations such as (CWU’s) Food and Catering departments, and Manastash Media, and some other ones as well.”
“Events like the one at (EHS) give CWU a chance to connect directly with our community, which is a big part of our new vision and mission,” CWU Dining Services Director Dean Masuccio said. “We have been looking to get involved in more community events, so when this idea was presented to us, we jumped at the opportunity.”
According to Masuccio, the university’s Assistant Director of 1891 Catering Dustin Atkinson and Campus Executive Chef Joe Ritchie were involved in the partnership with EHS and will be joining the students at the food truck all three days.
CenterFuse’s Reich referred to the small competition as a pilot program. Following the conclusion of the competition, there will be a debrief next week to go over the successes.
“The primary goal is to give the students information and an experience that they can use to move forward and start a business themselves,” Reich said. “(CenterFuse’s) mission is to connect businesses with resources so they can start, grow and prosper.”