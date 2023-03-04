Central Washington University has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with increased enrollment.
The fall 2022 CWU enrollment increased 6.1% from 1,460 first-year enrollments to 1,549.
CWU President Jim Wohlpart believes the increased enrollment “foreshadow a positive trend” for the university as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic’s enrollment stagnation, the university said in a press release.
The university is now looking at a wide variety of initiatives “focused on creating access and breaking down barriers for every student to be successful,” the university said in the release.
The initiatives are part of a strategic six-year initiative called “The Central Experience.”
“CWU will be working with the Governor’s Office, the Washington Legislature, the university’s Board of Trustees, the campus community, and other partners to accomplish goals that are critical to the future of the state and the institution,” the university said in the release.
The priorities of the initiative includes “plans to expand the availability of dual-language and STEM instruction,” addressing the “learning loss brought on by the (COVID-19) pandemic,” improving the “financial literacy among prospective students,” and increasing employee salaries over the coming years.
“So, what we’ve done in The Central Experience is to create an intentional and strategic plan over six years for elevating student engagement and student success,” Wohlpart said. “And to think about the ways in which we would leverage internal reallocations of funding.”
DUAL LANGUAGE STEM INSTRUCTION, INCREASING DIVERSITY
A priority for CWU is expanding dual-language science, technology, engineering and math instruction.
Dual language instruction is a form of teaching in which students learn in both English and another language.
According to the Washington State Office of Financial management, Kittitas County has 6.3-8.3% of its population where “a language other than English is spoken,” with 3-6% of its population speaking Spanish.
“One of the things that’s interesting about the state of Washington, and one of the school districts we’re working very closely with that, is Yakima School District,” Wohlpart said.
“They actually do a lot of dual-language instruction in their classes that weren’t out in all grades... So, we’re participating with them in our Teacher Preparation Program to make sure that our students are equipped for ... dual language instruction.”
The university aims to assist rural areas such as Kittitas County with these initiatives by providing dual-language student teaching, Wohlpart said.
“We’re working specifically with rural areas to make sure that our students who may have that dual language opportunity and possibility (to) go out, do their student teaching in those rural areas,” Wohlpart said.
Wohlpart hopes these student teachers will envision themselves as a “teacher in those rural areas,” as rural areas are “the hardest places to recruit new teachers.”
The university sees additional avenues for strengthening the educational experience by increasing its enrollment of Hispanic students.
In the CWU press release, Wohlpart noted a significant increase in Washington state Hispanic high school graduates “presents CWU with an opportunity to reimagine itself and become a more diverse, equity-based destInation for people from a wide range of racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds.”
“We have become more diverse,” Wohlpart said. “The place where we’re headed is to be very intentional with that growth of ... Latinx and Hispanic students so that we can become a Hispanic Servicing Institution.”
Hispanic Serving Institutions are federal government designation defined as “an institution of higher education that is an eligible institution and has an enrollment of undergraduate full-time equivalent students that is at least 25% Hispanic students,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.
“We’re going to continue to grow that pipeline of traditionally underrepresented students to provide access to higher education,” Wohlpart said.
The university is supported by the City of Ellensburg in the initiative through the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission created by the city in 2021.
“One of the (City) Council’s five strategic goals is to foster a safe and inclusive community,” City of Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist said. “The DEI Commission has partnered with the university and others on projects and events.”
ADDRESSING LEARNING LOSS FROM THE PANDEMIC
Wohlpart and the university are aware of how pronounced the impact learning loss has been on students around the country during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
A student attending high school classes remotely during their final years of high school may have been able to maintain their grades, but they haven’t had the socialization necessary for the transition to college, Wohlpart said.
“(The student) wasn’t in the classroom debating with other students or having that whole student experience in the classroom,” Wohlpart said. “The transition is that they’ve been online and virtual for two years and then they come face-to-face in college... that’s just a big transition.”
One of the ways The Central Experience will tackle learning loss is through their “Reading Intervention Program.”
The program is for students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade and is serviced by the graduate students in CWU’s School Psychology.
“Our students, our psychology graduate students (are) sitting with K-4 students helping them with their learning,” Wohlpart said.
Another addition to CWU’s strategy for enhancing learning is through supplemental instruction.
Supplemental instruction will provide students the opportunity to “learn outside of the classroom,” Wohlpart said.
This additional learning will be provided through an expanded Learning Resource Center that will feature “more tutors for a range of classes.”
Another avenue for the university to combat learning loss and reintegrate students into classroom environments is through a peer-mentoring programs.
Volunteer students will be connected with an incoming freshman, often tied to a specific course, after receiving peer-mentorship training.
“If you have a freshman student who takes Psychology 101, they do really well, maybe they become a Psychology major when they’re a junior. They could go back and be a peer mentor or supplemental instructor in that ... class and build a relationship with the students,” Wohlpart said.
Wohlpart says there are “a host of ways” the program can be implemented and research demonstrates the program increases student retention.
“We know that leads to greater retention and student success,” Wohlpart said. “This is a national model, we’re not inventing something new or different. There’s research out there that shows this.”
FINANCIAL LITERACY
Another element CWU has identified of importance is increasing incoming students’ knowledge and awareness of financial literacy.
One method of achieving this is by increasing student Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion rates.
In the state of Washington, students do not claim $60 million in federal Pell Grants annually by not completing their FAFSA applications, according to the National College Access Network.
“We’re starting with high school students... in two ways: one is that we’re trying to do more training on how to fill out the FAFSA and financial aid,” Wohlpart said.
The university does this already through its admission counselors, but Wohlpart said they are seeking to expand this instruction.
The college is also offering a “financial planning” course through the Running Start Program, a dual-enrollment program for high school students.
“Students who are in high school can actually do a financial planning course and actually become financially literate,” Wohlpart said.
The university currently works with 43 high schools as part of the Running Start program, according to CWU’s Public Affairs official David Leder.
The program, which has served 384 students across Washington state, is seeking to expand, Wohlpart said.
INCREASING EMPLOYEE SALARIES
The university plans to “gradually increase employee salaries to help attract and retain top talent,” as part of The Central Experience the university said in a press release.
“We’d be talking all of those employees: clerical staff, exempt staff, faculty ... we want to increase all of those,” Wohlpart said.
The Washington state legislature has been funding 60% of CWU salary and cost-of-living increases, Wohlpart said.
The university has had to make up for the remaining 40% with tuition increases.
“Unfortunately, the amount of extra funding we generate from a tuition increase does not cover that 40%,” Wohlpart said. “So, we actually don’t have enough funding to cover all of the cost of living increases for our employees.”
However, Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget for the year has “increased that percentage to 67%,” which comes “much closer to covering the portion ... covered by the tuition increase,” Wohlpart said.
Wohlpart says the university is working with the legislature to “increase the way in which they fund employee salaries.”
OTHER AVENUES FOR STUDENT SUCCESS
The student success initiative also includes a variety of other opportunities for students and faculty, including “comprehensive well-being,” “non-tenure track faculty initiatives,” updates to STEM lab equipment and a new undergraduate and graduate level certificates.
“We will continue to offer a wide array of programs designed to help Washington build a more tech-savvy workforce, add to an already strong pipeline of K-12 teachers and introduce more equity-focused work that will benefit the many, not the few,” Wohlpart said in a release.
To learn more, visit cwu.edu/president/central-experience.