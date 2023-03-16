Ellensburg High School students have elevated their educational experience by meeting with Washington state legislators in Olympia.
Students of Marco Bicchieri’s Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics class met with legislative representatives Senator Judy Warnick, Representative Tom Dent and Representative Alex Ybarra on Feb. 14.
The meeting was the culmination of a class project on rural unemployment, which the students started in January.
“We wanted to see if rural counties had a different unemployment rate by average than urban counties,” said EHS student Hina Allen. “There was ... a 1% difference.”
According to Allen, the students found seasonal agricultural work made an impact on rural unemployment rates. The students also found the rural workforce is, on average, older than their urban worker counterparts.
Bicchieri’s class was not only tasked with identifying current problems, but proposing solutions to them, which they brought to their elected officials in Olympia.
EHS student Himiko Amos said the students looked at a variety of solutions, but ultimately settled on a solution that leaned more towards government intervention.
“We decided to come up with some tax incentives for online companies to hire more rural employees because there’s less jobs ... in Ellensburg, and oftentimes people in urban places can ... travel for jobs,” said Allen.
The students secured the meeting with their representatives through email requests.
“We were lucky enough to ... set a meeting date with them and we got them all on one date,” said Amos. “We just had like 15-minute meetings with each, and then we talked, and then we interviewed them, too.”
The students chose their topic because they believed in finding a middle-of-the-road apolitical issue to tackle. However, they found the representatives were not so receptive to their rural unemployment solutions.
“Most of the legislators weren’t pro-government intervention,” said Amos. “So, they didn’t really like our proposals, to be honest. But, they did help us ... further understand more about rural unemployment and unemployment in general.”
There was also a misunderstanding the as to why the students were there. “They thought we were there asking for jobs,” Amos said.
Amos said the meeting helped the students understand what Washington state legislators do, and what the state Congress does as well.
“It’s always good to get different perspectives and opinions,” Amos said.
The next challenge
Another project Biccieri’s class is working on is transitioning ESD school buses from gas-powered to all-electric school buses in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.
“It’s especially important in a rural county because over 70% of the students, either through the elementary school, the high school or middle school ... (rides) the bus,” said EHS student Ashley Callan. “The longer you’re on a bus, the longer you’re exposed to black carbon emissions, and a lot of air pollutants. So, it’s very harmful to your health.”
For the electric bus project, the students reached out to ESD Transportation Director Carol Chrisman. Callan said their electric bus proposal was dismissed due to budget issues.
Despite the obstacles, Callan remains adamant the school district should adopt at least one electric school bus and possibly incentivize the district to have a certain percentage of school buses be all-electric by 2030.
“It’s really a necessity because if we keep letting the temperature rise, we’re not going to have a good future,” EHS student Kelly Duong said.
Bicchieri has high praise for his student’s efforts on their projects, despite the outcome from their governmental outreach.
While the projects were a part of his study course, he says the students wanted to do the projects.
“I just want to praise them for doing it ...” said Bicchieri. “They took it seriously, they took it to heart, they found issues that mattered ... They all knew the political leanings of our representatives and they understand the culture ... on this side of the mountains. They didn’t come out with any negative resentments about that.”