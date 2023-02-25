Ellensburg High School CyberPatriots team wins 1st in State

Ellensburg High School’s CyberPatriots team, Computatrum Pueri, displays its award for finishing first in the state. Pictured left to right are Jack Reiman, Peter Hansen, David Hammond, Bentley Bowen and Benjamin Sackett. Caleb Guenther is not pictured.

 Photo by Tiffany Price

Members of the Ellensburg High School CyberPatriots team are celebrating a victory after being the top team in the state in the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

“I’m sure I yelled out loud and said ‘My kids made it to state!’” said Ellensburg School District computer science teacher and CyberPatriots coach Tiffany Price.


