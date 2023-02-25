Ellensburg High School’s CyberPatriots team, Computatrum Pueri, displays its award for finishing first in the state. Pictured left to right are Jack Reiman, Peter Hansen, David Hammond, Bentley Bowen and Benjamin Sackett. Caleb Guenther is not pictured.
Members of the Ellensburg High School CyberPatriots team are celebrating a victory after being the top team in the state in the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.
“I’m sure I yelled out loud and said ‘My kids made it to state!’” said Ellensburg School District computer science teacher and CyberPatriots coach Tiffany Price.
Cyberpatriots is a National Cyber Education Program created by the Air Force and Space Force. The aim of the program is to help students develop skills for STEM careers such as cybersecurity, engineering and mathematics.
The program’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition is the largest in the country.
Ellensburg High School’s team, Computatrum Pueri, was made up of Jack Reiman, Peter Hanson, David Hammond and Bentley Bowen.
“It was pretty cool to hear about that,” said Hanson. “And through the time in the competition, it was like, ‘You guys, you’re second in Washington ... first, now!’”
During the competition, middle to high school students are tasked with securing virtual networks and computer systems.
“They work through those six hours to identify the security vulnerabilities on the system,” Price said. “We are shipped a Windows 10 desktop, image or operating system, Windows server and Linux. So, different operating systems. Then, the students have to identify and find and fix all of the vulnerabilities that have shipped with those systems. They also create a network.”
The school’s CyberPatriots put in weeks of work to prepare for the competition. According to Hanson, the club was working two to four hours a week.
The work culminated in the six-hour competition, which Price says requires “grit” to get through.
“... They’re exhausted about three hours into it, but you know, they dig deep, and with a little extra candy, and keep going,” said Price. “It’s grit. You got to have grit to get through these.”
According to the Ellensburg School District newsletter, the club has led to 11 students earning industry certificates in cybersecurity, Python and Java in 2023.
The school district also has 21 students set to attend the Technology Student Association Conference in March.
“It’s exciting to know that they’ll be able to ... provide for themselves (with) high-paying jobs based on these skills,” Price said. “The society we live in today, it’s not changing. It’s only going to be more demanding for skills in this area.”
One of EHS’s CyberPatriots, Bowen, says he plans to take the skills he has developed through Price’s computer science classes and the CyberPatriots club to work in a STEM field.
“This is a field that I want to go into, even if it’s not specifically CyberPatriot,” said Bowen. “The STEM field is being used all around the world. Some jobs are failing but this one’s getting booted up.”
Ellensburg High School’s CyberPatriots were eliminated in the semifinals of the national competition, but Price says the young CyberPatriots have their eyes set on nationals again next year.