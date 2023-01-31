The Ellensburg School Board appointed Cynthia Coe to the board's Position 3 seat on Jan. 25.
"It is always a difficult decision when it comes to appointing," School Board member Tosha Woods at the meeting.
Coe's appointment was unanimously approved.
She will replace board member Chester (Jason) White. She was one of eight candidates interviewed for the position.
According to a news release from the Ellensburg School District, Coe is a professor in Central Washington University's Department of Philosophy and Comparative Religion.
From 2007 to 2014, she served as director of the Women's and Gender Studies program at CWU and has authored several academic publications in her field of philosophy.
Coe's daughter graduated from Ellensburg High School in 2022 and her son is a current student.
She will officially join the School Board at the next meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.
In the news release, Coe said, "I feel a sense of obligation to support public schools in my community, and I am now at a point in my career and life when I have the time and energy to do so. While my children were at Lincoln (Elementary School), I volunteered in their classrooms once a week (for a total of six years) and saw up close all that teachers do. Especially after the brutal educational conditions of the pandemic, I'd like to support teachers and help them support students, as we all try to recover and build a better normal.”