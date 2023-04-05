During the Ellensburg School District’s regular meeting on March 29, two students came forward with their stories of anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination at Ellensburg High School.
“I’d like to start by directing the majority of my frustration towards the school administration,” EHS student Nina Gonzalez said at the regular meeting. “This includes but is not limited to my principal, vice principals and my teachers for six hours a day, five days a week and nine months out of the year students are in school. This is enough time for us to be influenced by our environment.”
Gonzalez told ESD’s School Board they have been physically and verbally bullied during their 11 years with the school district.
“For all of my eighth grade year, I always left school with a new bruise,” Gonzalez said. “It was only when a boy brought a knife to school while threatening me that counselors did anything more than look the other way.”
Gonzalez told the School Board the more they expressed themselves, the more Gonzalez was reminded they didn’t belong at ESD.
“Despite all of this, I will never refuse to share my story,” Gonzalez said.
Following Gonzalez’s comments to the School Board, another student, Ashley Callan, who is the Public Relations Officer with EHS’s Associated Student Body, came forward with similar complaints.
“When I ran (for Associated Student Body) last year, I was not aware of how bad the harassment and homophobia would be when signing up,” Callan said. “There was no paper that said this is going to happen to you.”
Callan identified as an outspoken member of the LGBTQ+ community. Callan alleged students within EHS circulated rumors to “get the gays out of the entire election.”
“It basically felt like a competition between my sexuality rather than based off of actual qualification,” Callan said through tears to the School Board.
Callan went on to allege students had slashed their tires and ripped down campaign posters during the election which took place last year. Callan further alleged the school protected the alleged perpetrators and that the school administration was blocking articles in the student newspaper covering the allegations from publication.
“I assumed it would get better, but it never did. Nothing has changed at Ellensburg High School, even after everything that happened to me,” Callan said.
The alleged events of harassment took place during the ASB elections last year.
ESD teacher Lorraine Barlow also touched on the allegations during public comment to the School Board.
“I know that when the events of the election happened, teachers were unaware that it was happening, and ... it was really frustrating as a teacher to find out from other students that students were receiving death threats and, or, being harassed,” Barlow said.
Barlow referred to the students as members of a protected class and the bullying they received as discriminatory harassment. Barlow also took issue with the lack of transparency in accountability, while noting school confidentiality requirements.
“It’s really difficult when there’s not evidence of that and it feels like nothing happens,” Barlow said. “There’s a population of students, especially the students in the LGBTQIA+ population where it feels like they are absolutely unprotected at the high school.”
Superintendent Jinger Haberer said she would follow up with EHS’s administration based on what was shared during public comment at the School Board meeting. She said she would return with a report to the board.
ESD released a statement to the Daily Record regarding the allegations of discrimination, bullying and the issues with EHS administration officials raised by the students:
“Safety is a top priority for Ellensburg School District. All schools work diligently to create cultures of care and belonging. Regarding the events related to the ASB election last year, the EHS administration worked collaboratively with the Ellensburg Police Department to investigate all allegations.
“Additionally, the investigation was reviewed by ClearRisk, the district’s risk management firm. Necessary and appropriate actions were taken related to the results of these investigations. Information was shared with parents and students during and after these investigations as allowed by ESD policy and the law.
“ESD is committed to continuous improvement efforts to ensure that LGBTQ+ students feel safe and supported. Next steps include continued systemic efforts with staff and students that promote a climate and culture of learning and social-emotional wellness for all students.”
“At Ellensburg High School we value ALL students. Over the summer and throughout the year we have reviewed policy and practice and have been working as a team to improve the culture,” EHS Principal Snow said in the statement.
“This includes, but is not limited to, weekly check-ins for every student, the implementation of Character Strong (Social Emotional Learning curriculum), and targeted antibullying efforts. We are committed to continuing our partnership with students to ensure that every EHS student feels that they belong and that they know they are valued members of our school community,” Snow said.