During the Ellensburg School District’s regular meeting on March 29, two students came forward with their stories of anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination at Ellensburg High School.

“I’d like to start by directing the majority of my frustration towards the school administration,” EHS student Nina Gonzalez said at the regular meeting. “This includes but is not limited to my principal, vice principals and my teachers for six hours a day, five days a week and nine months out of the year students are in school. This is enough time for us to be influenced by our environment.”


