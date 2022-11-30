Highland High School will christen its basketball facilities in honor of an Ellensburg legend Friday in Cowiche.
The Scotties boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are to open 2022-23 with a 6 p.m. doubleheader against Columbia (Burbank) on what the Highland School District has dedicated Pat Fitterer Court for the coach who retired with a 728-232 record after 37 prep seasons in 2014.
Fitterer, an Ellensburg High School and Central Washington University alumnus, excelled in Wildcats football and track and field before he got into coaching at Marshall High School in Portland (1975-77). He led Scotties boys’ basketball to a 1988 state championship and a 239-52 record between 1977-88, then celebrated the rest of his combined wins at Kentwood High in Covington (1988-90), Sehome High in Bellingham (1990-2003) — with which he won it all in 1996 — Eisenhower High in Yakima (2003-10) and Ellensburg High (2010-14).
He became Washington’s second coach to reach 700 wins after Ed Pepple won 952 games in 49 years through 2009, and was inducted to the Central Washington University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998, the Washington State Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame (2007) and the National High School Basketball Coaches Association Court of Honor (2019) after winning 18 league championships and three state Coach of the Year awards in 23 state appearances.
Fitterer also spent seven years with USA Basketball, taking charge of the USA Junior Select Team in the annual Nike Hoop Summit in 2007, where the USA team including Derrick Rose and Kevin Love defeated the World Select Team 100-80.