Highland High School will christen its basketball facilities in honor of an Ellensburg legend Friday in Cowiche.

The Scotties boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are to open 2022-23 with a 6 p.m. doubleheader against Columbia (Burbank) on what the Highland School District has dedicated Pat Fitterer Court for the coach who retired with a 728-232 record after 37 prep seasons in 2014.