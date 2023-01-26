I was stunned about the ESD wanting the homeschool parents to join the Home Connection. The district wants to register their kids so the school can get money to use as a way to balance its out-of-control budget.
I have 10 grandkids who left their respective schools last year and are homeschooled out of parents' concern for curriculum and sex ed in first grade. Because they no longer feel their kids are safe using school restrooms. To think the ESD would beg for homeschool parents' signatures to get paid for their children just floors me.
These parents make great sacrifices to rearrange their lives to teach at home. If anything, the money should follow the child. If the parent is willing to do it for free, why should any district collect head count money for that child?
The district has taxed people to death and is short money again. It needs to look at rewrite its charter/mission statement to fit the requirements of the school system, not the wants and desires of the community. Start with basic education and then go after the things beyond, but you cannot have everything. Fifth grade camp? What a waste of money.
Teachers love the higher taxes because they get a raise, and their own tax money is returned to them in wages. Maybe to balance the budget, the district should close one school and consolidate. Seems it has overdrawn its bank account, maxed out the credit card, wasted all the COVID money and now is panhandling.
Every time it takes more of my tax money, I am forced to rewrite my budget. Now the district should do the same. As a taxpayer, I expect the ESD to rewrite its budget. Make hard choices. Cut and codonsolidate like taxpayers do.
Half the Ellensburg population is under age 24, lives off government loans and in college housing, which pays no taxes. Yet we must fund their kids' education as they empty the food banks. The town's homeless numbers are increasing.