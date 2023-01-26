Support Local Journalism


I was stunned about the ESD wanting the homeschool parents to join the Home Connection. The district wants to register their kids so the school can get money to use as a way to balance its out-of-control budget.

I have 10 grandkids who left their respective schools last year and are homeschooled out of parents' concern for curriculum and sex ed in first grade. Because they no longer feel their kids are safe using school restrooms. To think the ESD would beg for homeschool parents' signatures to get paid for their children just floors me.


