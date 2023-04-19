Two teams from Ellensburg’s Mt. Stuart Elementary, the Muddy Ducks and the Wolfpack, have innovated their way into the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, Texas.
The VEX Robotics World Championship, sponsored by captains of industry such as Google, Tesla and NASA, will take place in Dallas from April 25 through May 4.
The Muddy Ducks, composed of students Isaiah Eng, Connely DeBritz and Kennedy Benfield will take their robot “The Rock” to Dallas alongside the all-girls The Wolf Pack team, composed of students Madison Bryant, Aspen Moore, and Emery Klyve and their robot “Everest.”
The robotics tournaments and events afford the students the opportunity to hone and develop their engineering and teamwork skills at an early age.
“When I grow up, I want to do engineering,” Wolf Pack member Emery Klyve said. “So, it’s good to have an experience beforehand.”
During the event in Dallas, the elementary students will compete with and alongside students from around the world.
“So, at times there’s that language barrier that they’ve gotta overcome so that they can figure out a strategy when they get to the match,” said Ellensburg School District’s Jason Eng, who is advising the group.
The Muddy Ducks and the Wolf Pack, which are two teams from the Mt. Stuart Elementary Robotics club, qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship after winning the Design Award and Innovate Award, respectively, at the VIQC State Tournament.
“I just love watching these girls work together over the last 2 years, it’s been incredible,” said Jaimie Rosen, a parent of one the Wolf Pack members.
In just their first and second years, respectively, the two teams are state champions. The Muddy Ducks, who are all third graders, and their robot “The Rock” made the most of their first year by winning the state champion Design Award.
“I was totally shocked when they called our team number,” Muddy Ducks member Kennedy Benfield said.
To win their state championship awards, each team had to exhibit a high-quality team interview, demonstrate an effective management of time, talent and resources, show a superior level of understanding of their robot design and more.
“We are very pleased with out robot,” Isaiah Eng of the Muddy Ducks said. “We are very happy it ... developed. We are very grateful that we did robotics.”
In their second year, the Wolf Pack team and their robot “Everest” are heading back to worlds following their victory.
“It’s probably a little less scary than last time since we know what to expect,” Wolf Pack member Emery Klyve said of returning to the state championship for a second year in a row.
“Last year, it was a completely different game,” Wolf Pack member Aspen Moore said. “So, there is like a bunch of different things, like we have a different robot and we have different challenges to do in the game.”
The Mt. Stuart Elementary Robotics program, which has 18 student members, began when around seven years ago when Jason Eng was approached by Central Washington University students about starting a robotics club.
“There was nothing in the district at the time,” he said. “So, I kind of took a chance ... so we got it going, and we’re learning on the fly.”
“I have been so impressed with the whole robotics program,” said Emery Klyve’s father Dominic. “I love the way they encourage kids and sort of get them to making improvements and work on things throughout the year.”
Jason Eng said the students practice for tournaments once a week for two hours and have a spring camp that lasts four consecutive days.
Currently, the students and their coach have a GoFundMe to raise funds for the travel to Dallas. During tournaments, the team members sell concessions to raise funds, but didn’t raise enough to fully fund the two state champions travel.
The GoFundMe is currently at $1,105 of their $3,000 goal. Their GoFundMe states any additional funds will be used to purchase new equipment for the 18-student Mount Stuart Robotics Club and fund future travel.