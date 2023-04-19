Support Local Journalism


Two teams from Ellensburg’s Mt. Stuart Elementary, the Muddy Ducks and the Wolfpack, have innovated their way into the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, Texas.

The VEX Robotics World Championship, sponsored by captains of industry such as Google, Tesla and NASA, will take place in Dallas from April 25 through May 4.


