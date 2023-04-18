An estimated 50 students participated in a walkout at Ellensburg High School to commemorate the "Day of Silence" last Friday.
The 50 students were met by 20 members of the Ellensburg community in a moment of solidarity.
The second Friday of April is the National Day of Silence, observed by the LGBTQ+ community to raise awareness about the effects of discrimination, harassment and bullying of lesbian, queer, bisexual, transsexual, gay and questioning students.
"The Day of Silence is for queer students allies of our community to demonstrate the way in which (LGBTQ+) students feel on a daily basis," one student said. "... many queer students experience heightened discriminatory harassment at school."
The student told the Daily Record the walkout was organized by the Sexuality and Gender Alliance.
"Personally, I am walking for the administration to realize that as long as I'm at this school, this issue will not be dropped," another student said. "Now is when we have the most momentum and I refuse to let this fall anytime soon. I am hoping to achieve more (LGBTQ+) and inclusivity based staff training, more inclusivity based conversation incorporated into classroom conversations, and more communication between teachers, students and administration. Those who are not aware of history are most likely to repeat (it), especially in this teeny town."
