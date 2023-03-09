Support Local Journalism


High school students could earn elective credit through paid work experience under a bill that has passed the state House of Representatives 93-4 and is now in the Senate.

“Financial education is a priority for young adults and families,” said state Rep. Clyde Shavers, D-Oak Harbor, who sponsored the bill. “That means how to open a checking account or a savings account, how to invest, how to take out a loan. Let’s make sure financial literacy is a part of every young adult’s life; let’s give them the financial knowledge and the tools so that they are better prepared for life outside or after high school.”


The Washington State Journal is a nonprofit news website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation.

