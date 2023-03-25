When Morgan Middle School Spanish language teacher and Native American student advisor Sia Aronica hosts students for her Native American Language and Culture afterschool program, she wants them to learn more than traditional skills and crafts such as weaving baskets and beaded bags, or making moccasins.
She wants her students to feel like they are members of a community.
“I get to work every day with our Native American students from our school,” Aronica said. “It’s given them a safe space. It also lets them know that ‘Hey, there’s other Indigenous students,’ because not always do Native students call each other out or recognize each other.
Aronica is a granddaughter of influential Kittitas band tribal elder Ida Nason Aronica for whom Ida Nason Aronica Elementary was named in 2022.
Ida Aronica died at 103. She was instrumental in the land transaction that led to the Ellensburg Rodeo, which this year celebrates its own centennial.
Her lifelong fascination with languages began to bloom when she met an exchange student from Puerto Rico while attending Ellensburg High School.
“Language is something that I love and have always been a fan of,” Aronica said.
Aronica developed a friendship with the exchange student at the time, which led her to travel to Puerto Rico.
“When I got down there, we kind of had an argument, and she basically told me I was too dumb to learn Spanish,” Aronica said.
Her competitive nature kicked in, and she returned home for freshman orientation at Central Washington University, where she began taking Japanese and Spanish language classes.
Her goal was to become an international interpreter.
Aronica wanted to elevate her Spanish language education by returning to Puerto Rico as an exchange student at the University of Puerto Rico. She arrived to discover that her student exchange paperwork was lost.
“When I left here ... I had my acceptance letter, I had a plane ticket that comes back ...” Aronica said. “I got down there, and nobody had communicated that I was coming.”
Unable to accept an alternative, Aronica persisted and was able to get into a general education program.
“I was an exchange student but not in an exchange program,” she said.
She quickly found herself held to the same standards and Spanish language requirements of native Spanish-speaking Puerto Rican students.
“When I returned, I was speaking very well because I had to; the instruction is given in Spanish. A lot of the materials are in Spanish at the university level,” Aronica said.
After a semester in Puerto Rico, Aronica traveled to Brazil. It was a mission trip to help build a church that would double as a school.
She returned to Brazil the same year as an English teacher.
When she returned to CWU, she transitioned to Spanish teaching.
Aronica “met a boy and started a family.”
“I figured I didn’t want to be gallivanting around the world. I wanted to be with my daughter,” Aronica said.
She worked as a substitute teacher in Wahluke School District before signing her first contract with Ellensburg School District in 2013.
Five years later, she got an opportunity she couldn’t pass up — to study the Ichishkíin language at the University of Oregon as a part of its Sapsik’ʷałá program.
The language has significant cultural relevance to Aronica and the central Washington region. It was a language her grandmother spoke and was predominantly spoken by the Yakama Tribe.
“So much of culture is based on language,” Aronica said.
Growing up, Aronica had missed out on the opportunity to learn her grandmother’s language, but the grant allowed her to connect to her roots.
“(The Yakama Reservation does Ichishkíin) language classes on the reservation, but it’s always during the middle of the day so that people that work down there can do it during their lunch hour,” Aronica said. “But living here and working, you can’t get down there in time to do that. So, those resources weren’t available.”
She took her family to Oregon for the year, where she obtained her master’s degree in curriculum and supervision with a reading specialist endorsement.
“It was a huge opportunity. When I came back, I got to teach at the tribe at one of their language boot camps,” Aronica said. “I was like ‘I don’t know if I could do this.’ But it was amazing.”
Today, Aronica uses her love of languages to help Native American children connect with their culture through her Native American Language and Culture afterschool program.
“Unfortunately, and I know it’s shocking, but ... there still is a lot of discrimination toward Native (Americans),” she said.
Some Native American children lack pride in their heritage or don’t even know it.
Through her work, Aronica has met Native American children from tribes across the Americas, including Choctaw and Alaskan native students.
“You may not be my tribe, but you’re still my people, and let’s teach you something about that,” Aronica said. “And when they have something that they can take away that gives them a sense of belonging ... it’s really cool to see kids go ‘Wow, I matter. My culture matters.’”
Aronica is an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation. Her grandmother was the matriarch of the Kittitas band, which is not one of the 14 recognized bands that composes the Yakama Nation.
“For the longest time, I did not know they weren’t recognized,” Aronica said.
While she wouldn’t claim to be an expert, Aronica focuses on passing Native American culture and language on to the youth.
Anything she learned that helped her connect to her grandmother’s language and culture was first passed on to her children before teaching it to anyone that wanted to learn.
She said her grandmother once told her: “The only way we will keep our culture and language alive is by passing it forward.”
“For me, keeping our Native American culture and language alive is important,” Aronica said. “It’s my responsibility, whether (Native American students) are recognized are not.”