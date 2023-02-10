In the ongoing saga regarding artificial intelligence and chatbots, educators have faced numerous woes and concerns about the technology’s implications in the classroom.
While many educators recognize the need for the field to evolve with new technologies, the existing cheating and plagiarism threats have left many with no choice but to ban the use of popular chatbots such as ChatGPT-3.
Central Washington University has declared the use of chatbots “without recognition would likely fall under our existing plagiarism policies.”
Academic dishonesty and cheating is defined in Washington Student Law Code Chapter 106-125.
“Punishments for cheating and plagiarism vary depending on the offense and might range from failing an assignment to suspension,” said CWU’s Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Life Michelle DenBeste.
Students and consumers are able to use chatbots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3, to receive lengthy responses to a message prompt.
According to CWU professor David Schwan, chatbots function by drawing on a “textual database of previously written words and conversations and sequences from books.”
“What’s so unique about ChatGPT, is that it’s really set up to mimic human conversation and in a very sort of fluid and accessible way,” Schwan said. “It will generate not only sort of coherent human or human sounding responses, but the sort of interesting and novel as well.”
Schwan has used ChatGPT-3 and believes some of the text responses can vary from impressive levels to nonsense.
“Mileage varies,” he said. “... parts of the texts seem like it’s written by somebody who really understands what they’re doing. The problem is that is also generates a lot of what are sometimes called ‘hallucinations.’ There’s no emphasis on truth, none of this stuff is indexed to truth.”
Schwan recalled an impression of the chatbot where it generated responses he believed were “genuinely worth thinking about,” but were sourced with a bibliography that wasn’t real.
Even with the varying accuracy of chatbot responses, the ease and speed at which entire essays can be produced can be tempting to some students.
Already, numerous videos and guides on YouTube can be found on how to use ChatGPT-3 to write essays in “60 seconds.”
USA Today referred to ChatGPT-3 as a “free AI essay-writer” in a Jan. 27 article.
According to Schwan, the output text produced by these AI chatbots is synthetic and can generate different responses to the same prompt. This makes detecting plagiarism and student cheating “trickier.”
“CWU students and faculty are already playing with ChatGPT in creative ways,” said DenBeste. “Our multimodal team has been excellent at helping faculty keep up to date with online tools and trends, and they will be offering ideas and training about using ChatGPT creatively, as well as understanding when students are using it inappropriately.”
According to DenBeste, when Wikipedia emerged as a popular online resource, many educators banned its use for assistance in writing papers or exams.
However, over time, the use of Wikipedia became an integral part of some classroom experiences and assignments.
“... As we learn more, faculty will embrace chatbots when it is appropriate, develop syllabus statements for when it is inappropriate, and may also use chatbots as a teaching tool,” said DenBeste.
CWU recognizes that there will be challenges posed by new, increasingly high-powered AI tools, but hopes to embrace the challenges as “new possibilities for student learning.”
Until then, the university plans to make adjustments and mitigate “any potential side effects.”