ESD students work on computers during class

Ellensburg School District students work on computers during class.

 Photo by Joell Boast

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The seemingly sudden advancement of artificial intelligence programs into the mainstream has sparked controversy, worry and excitement among educators throughout the country.

Teachers and professors are scurrying to find ways of controlling the use of these new tools, which can be used to cheat on essays and exams. But some educators are looking at it through a lens of optimism.


Tags

Recommended for you