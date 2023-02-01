The seemingly sudden advancement of artificial intelligence programs into the mainstream has sparked controversy, worry and excitement among educators throughout the country.
Teachers and professors are scurrying to find ways of controlling the use of these new tools, which can be used to cheat on essays and exams. But some educators are looking at it through a lens of optimism.
Like calculators for math, these advancements in artificial intelligence can be useful tools, some said.
ChatGPT is a chatbot created by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory. The new chatbot, released as a prototype on Nov. 30, quickly made headlines and generated social media conversations due to its language-processing capabilities.
”This is like a come to fruition moment where, I think, a lot of people were really caught off guard, to see an AI tool with that kind of capability,” said Paul Martin of CWU’s English Department.
The way chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT work is by having users provide an input, such as an instruction or question, to which the chatbot replies.
“ChatGPT-3 is a sort of readily accessible AI model,” Central Washington University philosophy professor David Schwan said. “It’s drawing on an enormous textual database of previously written words and conversations and sequences from books ... it’s really set up to mimic human conversation, and in a very sort of fluid and accessible way.”
It can write poems, abstracts, multiparagraph stories and even essays in just a few seconds.
According to NBC News, ChatGPT-3 was able to pass the final exam for the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School’s Master of Business Administration program. The number of college exams passed by ChatGPT is still growing. And OpenAI’s popular new chatbot has also been listed as a co-author on scientific papers.
“What’s unique about these tools now is that you can take these essay prompts, plug it in, and you can start generating a fairly coherent and in some cases, downright readable essay prompt,” Schwan said. “Of course, this is going to be appealing because it saves you all that work.”
Educators realize the ability to quickly write prompted essays could tempt students to cut corners on assignments. But Ellensburg School District educator Jen Kuntz is quick to remind curious students how cheating is defined.
“If a student is submitting work that they are saying is their own — ‘It’s my own thinking, it’s my own argument, it’s my own research,’ when they’ve not done any of that, they just plugged it into a computer and then they’re saying ‘here it is,’ — that would be categorized as cheating,” she said.
These technologies will affect the way educators assess students, but Kuntz believes spotting plagiarism and cheating will remain easy for educators.
A high school English teacher can spot plagiarism “a mile away,” she said.
She doesn’t see a greater threat posed by the latest advancements in artificial intelligence technologies.
“You do see (the students) in class all the time, and you know that student doesn’t have that vocabulary or none of the writing they’re producing in class is that syntax,” Kuntz said.
Ellensburg teacher Joell Boast is optimistic about the technology’s potential.
“I believe it was the 1970s when the calculator came out, and educators were really fearful of people using a calculator,” Boast said. “So, I think it’s more of a discussion that way, and kids are taught to use (AI chatbots) to better their writing or get feedback.”
Boast believes there is a potential for AI-driven applications to function as assistants to teachers, allowing them to automate away tasks and function as a “teacher’s assistant.” She praises the AI tools for being a resource available to her students “24 hours a day.”
“We’re not always in the classroom to get that feedback,” Boast said. “So, students who are not there can get that support to become better writers.”
She said it would “almost be doing a disservice” to students by preventing access to the tools.
“The AI-driven applications promote personalized learning that we can’t do,” Boast said. “Our classrooms are so mixed, they’re so mixed at different levels we can’t meet everyone’s needs. But using these tools we can offer that support, and we can offer it almost 24 hours a day.”
Ellensburg School District’s Jeff Hashimoto said chatbot tools have a positive application with international students.
“It’s a lot easier to feed my info through an AI than it is to find another person who’s a native speaker in my field to help refine that language,” he said.
Hashimoto also sees the potential applications of AI tools.
“I think of it as more of a cooperative thing that we need to look at this tool together, and how do we use it?” he said.
Kuntz believes the technological advances unfolding will continue, and places the role of an educator as an evolutionary one.
“I think that the key here is there are always going to be technological advances ... they’re going to be more sophisticated,” Kuntz said. “So, our job is to figure out how do we help students live and learn and work alongside those things and how to think about them from a critical stance... it’s something like (the introduction) of the internet.”