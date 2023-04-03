The Ellensburg School Board unanimously approved a curriculum for the Ellensburg Home Connection program on March 29.
Ellensburg Home Connection is a version of a Parent Partnership Program between the School District and families.
The Home Connection program is a voluntary program for grades K-8, offering support for home-school families with on-site class options.
The program was spearheaded by Alternative Learning Principal Rhonda Schmidt. Ellensburg was first conceptualized in spring 2022 and was formally approved by the School Board in January.
“We’re starting to have relevant student-based-learning that is driven by (the students’) curiosity and strengths and it’s beyond exciting,” School Board member Tosha Woods said at the meeting.
During the meeting, Schmidt used a PowerPoint document to show the new program’s curriculum.
Ellensburg Home Connection’s site-based classes will use a district-adopted curriculum while the home-based curriculum will provide a library of teaching materials to families look to opt into the new program, according to the document.
The School District elected to use their own curriculum for on-site courses due to a myriad of reasons, including professional development and to ensure the district has experts around to assist with the implementation of the math and English curriculums, Schmidt said.
For the home-based curriculum, ESD has mirrored Oak Harbor School District’s curriculum and syllabi.
“Oak Harbor School District has their home-school connection program pretty dialed in,” Schmidt said. “They have some really good, simple compliance tools that they’re using to make sure that they pass their audits if they come.”
Schmidt told the School Board the Oak Harbor School District has six different core content areas that she considers standard, non-controversial, and secular.
The curriculum was provided by Oak Harbor Alternative School Principal Shane Evans. Schmidt credits his assistance in the development of ESD’s Home Connections Program curriculum.
The new Ellensburg Home Connection program provides a financial benefit to ESD. New students enrolled into the program will count towards the district’s full-time enrollment, allowing them to secure more state funding.
Schmidt previously told the Daily Record the district will not have to hire new staff for the program’s implementation, but will instead use existing staff from the school’s Personal Learning Center.
In January, Schmidt projected the program would attract 30 students to the district. She told the Daily Record the district would be able to meet demand if interest in the new Home Connection program is high.
Interested families must meet three requirements for the program: students must be up to date on state immunization requirements, participate in state and district testing and families must provide the district monthly updates on home-based courses.
ESD will be offering information sessions hosted by Ellensburg Choice Schools on the Ellensburg Home Connection program, as well as other programs, throughout the month of April.
The next in-person information sessions are on April 5 and 19, with Zoom sessions offered April 6, 13 and 20. Interested parties are directed to contact cee.zombathy@esd401.org or 509-925-8182 to register. More information can be found at esd401.org/ECS.