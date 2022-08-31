The Central Washington University football team’s new season begins against the best there is.
NCAA Division II champion Ferris State is the Wildcats’ first test scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Big Rapids, Michigan.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
The Central Washington University football team’s new season begins against the best there is.
NCAA Division II champion Ferris State is the Wildcats’ first test scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“Every year is a different journey, it’s a different team, a different personality — so there’s a lot we’re yet to see,” Central coach Chris Fisk said. “We will find out a lot as we’re on the journey, the changes we need to make, adjustments, all those things. We have an exciting opportunity to test ourselves against the defending national champs.”
The Wildcats went 8-2 overall, won their fourth straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference title in a row and made their first opening-round playoff appearance since 2017 in 2021 before joining the Lone Star Conference with GNAC rivals Central, Western Oregon and Simon Fraser.
Back for Central are redshirt sophomore quarterback and GNAC Offensive Player of the Year Quincy Glasper, redshirt junior defensive back Jahleel Breland, sophomore safety Tanner Volk and redshirt senior linebacker Daeon Hudson as 21 Wildcats made the all-conference first team last fall.
Central comes in third to Angelo State and defending LSC champion Midwestern State in the Lone Star Conference Preseason Football Poll this time around.
“The weeks leading up to the season opener have been great — we have a great group of kids that work hard and compete every day,” Fisk said. “There is such a big difference from their starting point in the spring to now — where we are getting to coach the details. It has been a fun fall camp, and we expect big things from this team.”
Ferris State, which beat the host Wildcats 62-28 in their only other meeting in 2019, went 14-0 and repeated as Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champion in its title run in 2021.
“As a competitor, you want to go play the best teams,” Fisk said. “Every time you get to play a team of this caliber it’s a measuring stick to see where you’re at – where you need to improve. Everyone on this team has stepped on the field with Big Sky teams — they will know what to expect. Hopefully, what we do is continue our journey, continue to mature, and we’ll know how to handle these situations.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.