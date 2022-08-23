Junior outside hitter Ashley Kaufman and the Central Washington University volleyball team can beat NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball championship runner-up Washburn for the second time in three meetings since 2013.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
The Central Washington University volleyball team's regular-season opener comes against the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball national championship runner-up Washburn (Topeka, Kansas) Friday.
After falling 3-1 in their Aug. 20 exhibition at Division-I Portland State, the Wildcats enter an 8 a.m. Rosella Meier Fall Classic primer with the Ichabods in Kearney, Neb.
"We played hard and did some nice things," said Central coach Mario Andaya of the contest with Portland State in a press release. "Now it's time to get rested and regroup for the season."
The Wildcats, back from the West Regional semifinals, can beat Washburn for the second time in three meetings since 2013, and will continue the Classic with their first-ever tilt against against Division-II Sioux Falls (S.D.) of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference at noon.
Kylie Thorne led the Crimson and Black with nine kills against Portland State as Alyssa Smith and Ashley Kaufman followed with seven each. Sydney Remsberg and Tia Andaya dealt 19 and 18 respective assists, Remsberg and Kaufman both dealt two aces, and Central finished with a total of six blocks.