CWU volleyball

Junior outside hitter Ashley Kaufman and the Central Washington University volleyball team can beat NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball championship runner-up Washburn for the second time in three meetings since 2013.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

The Central Washington University volleyball team's regular-season opener comes against the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball national championship runner-up Washburn (Topeka, Kansas) Friday.

After falling 3-1 in their Aug. 20 exhibition at Division-I Portland State, the Wildcats enter an 8 a.m. Rosella Meier Fall Classic primer with the Ichabods in Kearney, Neb.

