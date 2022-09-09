...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY ALONG EAST SLOPES OF
THE CASCADES...
...HOT DRY AND UNSTABLE OVER THE WEEKEND...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,
OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon west of Arlington and Condon, 690 Kittitas
Valley west of Ellensburg, 691 Lower Columbia Basin west of
Bickleton and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade
Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Central Washington women's soccer draws at No. 22 Colorado Springs
In the first game of a two-match Colorado road trip Wednesday, according to a news release, the Central Washington University women’s soccer team played No. 22 University of Colorado Colorado Springs to a scoreless tie.
The Wildcats (1-1-1 overall), off to their best three-game start since they opened 2-1 in 2019 and 2020, were scheduled next for a game Friday at Metropolitan State Denver (2-1-1), which which they drew 1-1 at home in their only other meeting in 2018, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Neither the Wildcats nor the Mountain Lions (3-1-1) could finish Wednesday as, in the first half, Colorado Springs took 10 shots and Central went without.
The Wildcats applied more pressure late with four second-half tries as Emily Darcy made two attempts and Peyton Vogel and Jaxyn Farmen took another each, but in the end the Mountain Lions out-shot Central 16-4.
Kassandra Jaggard kept all 90 minutes in the Wildcat goal for seven saves, Vogel joined her in playing the entire game, and Farmen drew Central’s only yellow card in the 69th while Colorado Springs earned three.