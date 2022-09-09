Support Local Journalism


In the first game of a two-match Colorado road trip Wednesday, according to a news release, the Central Washington University women’s soccer team played No. 22 University of Colorado Colorado Springs to a scoreless tie.

The Wildcats (1-1-1 overall), off to their best three-game start since they opened 2-1 in 2019 and 2020, were scheduled next for a game Friday at Metropolitan State Denver (2-1-1), which which they drew 1-1 at home in their only other meeting in 2018, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

