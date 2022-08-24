Leading the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team’s sizable freshman class by example this fall are All-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West talents Mason Hilberg, Clayton Titus and Mac Williams.
Mason Hilberg, a senior running back and defensive back where Titus and Williams are respective senior and junior offensive and defensive tackles, are three of six honorees who helped the Warriors to a crossover elimination game against East champion Columbia (Burbank) in 2021.
“We have our biggest freshman class coming in that I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Troy Hilberg, Mason's father who enters his sixth year in charge. “Normally I’m getting six, seven per grade, and I’ve got, like, 15 freshmen, so we’ll have a JV for the first time since I’ve been here. I think it may be the first time in seven or eight years, which is going to be huge for play time and getting on the field.”
After a long spring and summer leading to the Warriors’ first week of fall practice at Chuck Allen Field, the focus is simple.
“Mainly just getting back to football,” Titus said. “Now I’m just looking forward to school and sports.”
Columbia took the first of three EWAC Class 2B state seeds to the quarterfinals as Goldendale earned the second in a first-round appearance, and River View of the East got that far after putting away Cle Elum-Roslyn’s cross-county rival Kittitas/Thorp for the third.
Columbia, Goldendale, River View, Kittitas/Thorp and Cle Elum-Roslyn have yet to win a state title, and the Warriors’ 2012 Class 1A quarterfinal run is their most recent of 14 qualifications after becoming the Class 1A runner-up to Raymond in 1974.
“We’re really looking forward to coming together as a team, working hard, practicing hard with each other, really doing our best to come together for this season and coming out here to win,” Mason Hilberg said.
Cle Elum-Roslyn is off to Class 1A Cashmere’s 6 p.m. jamboree including Class 4A first-round qualifier Eastmont, respective Class 2B semifinal and first-round finishers Okanogan and Brewster, and Kittitas/Thorp Saturday.
“I’m really looking forward to playing as a team,” Williams said. “We have a lot of potential coming up from the eighth grade, and I think we’re going to be a pretty good squad this year. At George Fox Camp, for the people that went, it really got us into shape.”
The Warriors open at home against Manson of the Central Washington League Sept. 2, head to Kittitas/Thorp for their West opener Sept. 30 and play Oct. 21 in Goldendale.
“I know a lot of guys did a lot of individual stuff, and we had a small group that was doing stuff here,” Troy Hilberg said. “They’ve been putting the time in, you can tell some of the guys came into camp definitely in shape, and you can tell they’ve been working out, so we’re pretty excited right now.”