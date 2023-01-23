Jonathan Jones, Johnny Marin, Josiah Skindzier and the Kittitas Secondary School boys’ wrestling team impressed in their regular-season finale Coyote Classic on Saturday.
The 138-, 145- and 152-pound fourth-years climbed to the top of the winners’ podium as Kittitas, with four finalists, six placers, a 23-8 record, 14 pins and three major decisions, came away second with 129 points to Class 4A Sunnyside (241) and above Class 2A Othello (91) in the 13-team field.
“It was great,” said Coyotes coach Connor Treat after Jones, Marin, Skindzier, Tommy Sheeley and Wesley Martin were applauded in their last home event. “We had a bunch in the finals, and good team wrestling. A good last hurrah for some of the seniors, and good all around. We had some upperclassmen step up and do their thing tonight.”
Jones finished Sunnyside freshman Mason Mendoza in his final, Marin got the better of freshman teammate Ronan Stewart, and Skindzier put away White Swan senior Fabian Garduno.
Simon Jones took second to Sunnyside junior Carmelo Reyes at 160, Sheeley (170) went third, and Martin (132) and Brody Stewart (160) were both fourth.
Ellensburg (48) came up eighth with three placers, a 12-17 run and nine pins as Sunnyside (10 finalists, 10 placers, 25 pins, two technical falls and three major decisions) enjoyed a 38-10 streak.
For the Bulldogs, Lucky Douvier (152) took third as Cade Femrite (170) and Kase Montgomery (182) were fourth.
“It was a fun night, a good home tournament, and we had a really good home turnout,” Treat said. “We’ve been down in numbers the last couple years, so it’s nice to see all these big schools.”
Next for Kittitas is the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference All-League Tournament scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Warden High while Ellensburg hosts Prosser at 7 p.m. Tuesday.