Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jonathan Jones, Johnny Marin, Josiah Skindzier and the Kittitas Secondary School boys’ wrestling team impressed in their regular-season finale Coyote Classic on Saturday.

The 138-, 145- and 152-pound fourth-years climbed to the top of the winners’ podium as Kittitas, with four finalists, six placers, a 23-8 record, 14 pins and three major decisions, came away second with 129 points to Class 4A Sunnyside (241) and above Class 2A Othello (91) in the 13-team field.


Tags

Recommended for you