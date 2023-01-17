20 Years AgoThe lack of snow is the only thing holding back people passionate about snowmobiling in upper Kittitas County. A light snowpack in the lower elevations is pushing snowmobilers to crowd higher elevation trails and snow parks where there is more snow. Tim Foss of the U.S. Forest Service Cle Elum Ranger District explained snow parks such as the one at Blewett Pass are full to overflowing in past weeks. Due to the low snow packs on lower elevations, the open country may not be a good idea. Sportsmen are warned to watch out for small trees, stumps, rocks and other objects which only have a light dusting of snow. — Jan. 17, 2003
30 Years AgoSaturday night saw more than expected as Central Washington University and Western Washington got together for a men’s basketball game which resulted in one of the uglier chapters in that rivalry’s history. The event was punctuated by at least three incidents of violence. The most significant was one midway through the fourth quarter which halted play and involved 20-30 people. Central fans behind the Wildcats’ basket had taken to taunting Western’s Joel Duchesne and went so far as to step near the court and confront him after a strong Central play. Several seconds later, a man from the Western fan section dove into the crowd which had been taunting Duchesne and started swinging wildly. The Central fans got hold of the Western fan near the baseline and began beating him, and the nearby bleachers emptied in the ensuing free-for-all. Central campus police and City police had to restore order, but no arrests were made. —Jan. 18, 1993
50 Years AgoCharlie Shoudy, a familiar face around Ellensburg, has moved to Redmond to reside in the Pine Villa Rest Home. He never married. He is the descendant of the woman whose name graces our town, Ellen Shoudy. Looking back over the years, he has watched Ellensburg grow and develop into the town we know. He says the town flourished due to its location and warm climate. He told the reporter Ellensburg is famous for its annual rodeo, trout fishing, pretty women, cattle, grain, Central Washington State College and perhaps infamous for its windy weather. Shoudy said the only family photograph of his grandmother and Ellensburg’s namesake is a small snapshot in his personal album. — Jan. 17, 1973
75 Years AgoBruce Ashman, Sr., 66, well-known Cle Elum businessman prominent in upper Kittitas County, died at his home in Cle Elum. He had been ill for some time. Widely known throughout the Northwest, Ashman had been a sports promoter and enthusiast for 45 years. He was associated with Domnick Bausano in the A&D cigar store in Cle Elum and operated Ashman’s cafe there. In 1891 when he arrived in Vancouver, BC, he played baseball and was a prominent professional boxer and wrestler, having titles in both sports. He was chosen for the all-star rugby team and toured Australia. After retiring from the ring he promoted boxing in Kittitas County. He brought baseball to upper county and managed the city’s team for many years. — Jan. 17, 1948
100 Years AgoEllensburg will invite the Washington State press association to hold its 1923 convention in Ellensburg next summer at a meeting of the executive committee of the association, to be held in connection with the winter institute at the University of Washington. The Record representatives J.C. Kaynor and H.E. Studebaker of the Daily Record will carry the invitation extended by the Chamber of Commerce and the city. — Jan. 17, 1923
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.