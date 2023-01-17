Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 Years AgoThe lack of snow is the only thing holding back people passionate about snowmobiling in upper Kittitas County. A light snowpack in the lower elevations is pushing snowmobilers to crowd higher elevation trails and snow parks where there is more snow. Tim Foss of the U.S. Forest Service Cle Elum Ranger District explained snow parks such as the one at Blewett Pass are full to overflowing in past weeks. Due to the low snow packs on lower elevations, the open country may not be a good idea. Sportsmen are warned to watch out for small trees, stumps, rocks and other objects which only have a light dusting of snow. — Jan. 17, 2003

30 Years AgoSaturday night saw more than expected as Central Washington University and Western Washington got together for a men’s basketball game which resulted in one of the uglier chapters in that rivalry’s history. The event was punctuated by at least three incidents of violence. The most significant was one midway through the fourth quarter which halted play and involved 20-30 people. Central fans behind the Wildcats’ basket had taken to taunting Western’s Joel Duchesne and went so far as to step near the court and confront him after a strong Central play. Several seconds later, a man from the Western fan section dove into the crowd which had been taunting Duchesne and started swinging wildly. The Central fans got hold of the Western fan near the baseline and began beating him, and the nearby bleachers emptied in the ensuing free-for-all. Central campus police and City police had to restore order, but no arrests were made. —Jan. 18, 1993


Tags

Recommended for you