Olivia Anderson (23), Alana Marrs, left, and the Ellensburg High School girls' basketball team won their ninth game by at least 20 points Friday in Othello.

Olivia Anderson, Alana Marrs, Quinn Rogel and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team survived a Friday the 13th scare at No. 21 Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello.

With a strong second half, the top-ranked Bulldogs landed their 39th win in a row, 62-42.


