Olivia Anderson, Alana Marrs, Quinn Rogel and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team survived a Friday the 13th scare at No. 21 Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello.
With a strong second half, the top-ranked Bulldogs landed their 39th win in a row, 62-42.
“We started off pretty slow and Othello started off pretty hot,” said Ellensburg assistant coach Kathy Delvo after the Bulldogs (13-0 overall, 6-0 CWAC) led their ninth victory of at least 20 points 19-16 through a quarter, 33-25 at intermission and 47-35 through three. “The score was pretty close through the first and second quarters. It was good to play a tough game, it was good for the girls, and it was fun, but it was really stressful.”
Anderson, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior center, nearly had a double-double with 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Marrs, a 6-foot-4 sophomore center, shot 5-of-5 for 10 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks, and Rogel, a 5-foot-10 senior forward (six points, two assists and four steals) grabbed 12 rebounds.
For the Huskies (7-7, 3-3), 5-foot-10 senior guard Annalee Coronado scored 12 of her 24 points in the first and seven in the second, made four 3-pointers and six of eight free throws in all, and 5-foot-8 senior forward Briana Andrade came away with 10 points.
“She hit one that was probably 10 feet behind the line,” said Delvo of Coronado, a Central Washington University women’s basketball commitment. “Our defender came out on her her but didn’t think she’d need to guard from that far out.”
The Bulldogs, running away with a 31.2-point average differential, are scheduled to begin their second CWAC stretch at 6 p.m. Tuesday at No. 18 Grandview (7-7, 3-3).
Okanogan 76, Cle Elum-Roslyn 16
Friday in Okanogan
NEXT: No. 20 White Swan (9-4 overall, 4-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 12 Cle Elum-Roslyn (10-3, 5-1), 6 p.m. Saturday
Goldendale 49, Kittitas 35Friday in Goldendale
KIT 7 10 6 12—35
GOL 12 7 10 20—49
KIT—Elysa Nash 10, Aubree Knudson Brown 8, Rillee Huber 6, Brenna Wilson 6, Leah Weekes 2, Lilly Faubion 2, Ava Both. GOL (4-5, 3-3)—Greta Gilliam 26, Mackenzie Dahl 13, Brook Blain 4, Kelly Smith 4, Jorgia Bean 2.
NEXT: Kittitas (5-6 overall, 3-3 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Granger (1-11, 0-5), 6 p.m. Saturday
Cle Elum-Roslyn 61, Okanogan 58Friday in Okanogan
CER 24 15 11 11—61
OKA 21 17 10 10—58
CER—Joel Kelly 22 points, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Luke Chafin 19 points, 5 assists, 9 rebounds, steal; Jett Favero 6 points, assist, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Mac Williams 5 points, 4 rebounds; Caleb Bogart 5 points, 2 assists, rebound, 4 steals; Dominick Johnson 4 points, assist, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
NEXT: White Swan (5-8 overall, 4-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 13 Cle Elum-Roslyn (11-2, 6-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Othello 70, Ellensburg 65 (OT)
Friday in Othello
ELL 13 14 13 20 5—65
OTH 12 17 16 15 10—70
ELL—Emmett Fenz 25 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, block; Gunner Fenz 17 points, 3 assists, steal; Eli Lewis 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, steal; Justus Schmidt 5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, steal, block; Garrett Loen 3 points, rebound, assist; Josh Boast 2 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Darius Andaya 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, block; Charlie Bennett 2 points, rebound; Isaac Stueckle point, 2 rebounds. OTH (6-7, 2-4)—Joshua Tovar 21; Ashton Pruneda 18; David Julian Alegria 13; Maddox Martinez 10; Abraham Segura 6; Collin Simmons 2.
NEXT: Ellensburg (6-7 overall, 2-4 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 13 Grandview (10-5, 3-3), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Goldendale 44, Kittitas 37
Friday in Goldendale
NEXT: Kittitas (3-9 overall, 2-4 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Granger (0-12, 0-5), 7:30 p.m. Saturday